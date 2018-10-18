Family Of Missing British Journalist Appeal For Help 9 Years On

The British foreign office has promised to formally request the CR authorities for an update on the case.

"We've been fighting almost 10 years to solve this mystery and we'll keep on fighting even if we have to do it alone," Michael's brother, David Dixon, said.

"My dad recently passed away never knowing what happened. I can't let that happen to my mum," David Dixon said.

Michael Dixon disappeared on the evening of 18 October 2009 in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, while on holiday.

Evidence indicates he was the victim of violent crime, but British and Costa Rican authorities failed to properly investigate.

The 33-year old British journalist had been living in Belgium and working for a US magazine.

He was 1.7m tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, short dark hair, and light brown skin.

Costa Rica is a popular tourist destination, visited by 20,000 British people a year. However, it is not the Switzerland of Latin America as its tourist board claims it to be. In recent times more than 20 foreign nationals have vanished and most cases remain unsolved.

"Corruption is rife in this country and all the investigations into Michael's disappearance were never fulfilled" David Dixon said.

