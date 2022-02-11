Family Office Conference Highlights Renowned Painter, Mara Sfara, with Peter Trippi Interview

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned contemporary painter and sculptor, Mara Sfara , will be interviewed by Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Peter Trippi during the upcoming Family Office conference on February 28.

The Family Office Conference (FAMCON22) takes place online on the 28th of February 2022. This year's speakers and panelists will focus on topics such as Family Office Best Practice, Family Office Trends, Family Wealth Structure, Family Governance, The case for AI, AI Authentication of Fine Art, The Metaverse, NFT Investing, Risky Business - Countering Fraud, Philanthropy, Wealth Management and Estate planning.

Sfara creates visually stunning artwork that educates and inspires people to better appreciate nature and all of the creatures who inhabit our world. Sfara's vision is to understand, maintain, and enhance life in all its forms. Trippi says, "Having long enjoyed the originality and whimsy of Mara Sfara's art, I am now looking forward to learning what she has been working on recently and what lies ahead."

Sfara is a museum trustee and a recipient of the Salmagundi Club Certificate of Merit for her Black and White Exhibition. Her Tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen portrait is now in the permanent collection of The Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York.

Peter Trippi has edited Fine Art Connoisseur, the national magazine that serves collectors of contemporary and historical realist art, since 2006. Based in New York City, he previously directed the Dahesh Museum of Art, headed development teams at the Brooklyn Museum and Baltimore Museum of Art, and curated international touring exhibitions devoted to the 19th-century painters J.W. Waterhouse and Lawrence Alma-Tadema.

Family Office Magazine is the most respected premium quality "Family Office" magazine in the world that caters to the ultra-wealthy Family Office sector. Our magazine stands out from the rest because the majority of our articles are written by leading experts from within the wealth sector, family offices, private equity firms, wealth management firms, private banks and many other sectors from all over the world.

For more information and tickets for the Family Office Conference, www.fam-con.com

