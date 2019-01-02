Family Office Wealth Management The Focus Of New Harvard Business School Executive Education Program

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School (HBS) Executive Education will host Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management on the HBS campus in Boston from April 23-26, 2019. This new program will provide an in-depth analysis of best practices in family wealth management. Participants will explore the governance, structure, and investment challenges that are unique to families and discover new approaches for managing and preserving family wealth.

High-net-worth families are facing new challenges in today's complex investment landscape. This program is designed to help participants gain the insights they need to build a professional family office, find solutions to wealth management issues, and explore the full range of investment opportunities available to them. Participants will emerge with the confidence to design a wealth management strategy and structure that meets their family's goals.

"There are more family offices today than ever before, which makes wealth management for high-net-worth families increasingly complex," said Lauren H. Cohen, L.E. Simmons Professor of Business Administration and faculty cochair of Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management. "Successful family offices are adept at managing the tension between family dynamics and investment decisions. This program will equip participants with the tools to address these specific challenges and deepen their understanding of unique investment opportunities for high-net-worth families."

Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management's curriculum will focus on family wealth goals and structure, family office portfolio management, family office opportunities and strategies, and impact investing and partnerships. This program will include faculty presentations, case studies, and small-group discussions. To broaden participants' global perspective, the program will draw insights from real-world case studies on established family offices around the world.

"This program will help participants set clear goals that reflect their family's priorities and principles so they can find solutions to their biggest wealth management challenges," said Christopher J. Malloy, Sylvan C. Coleman Professor of Financial Management and faculty cochair of Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management. "Participants will also build relationships with a diverse group of peers who can provide wide-ranging insights into future business challenges and career decisions."

Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management is designed for executives from a family office or wealth management office, family business owners, beneficial owners, and other family members. The program is particularly appropriate for chief investment officers, chief executive officers, investment managers, and top family business leaders. It is also appropriate for family members with a range of financial acumen — from expert to novice. Attendance by multiple company representatives or family members is encouraged but not required.

As with other HBS Executive Education offerings, Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management will rely on research from leading HBS faculty, collaboration with industry peers, and learnings from real-world case studies from successful, innovative global companies.

Program Details:

Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management will take place from April 23-26, 2019 on the Harvard Business School campus. Please visit https://www.exed.hbs.edu/ for complete curriculum and to apply.

Faculty:

David L. Ager, Senior Fellow in Executive Education; Managing Director, Executive Development, Executive Education.

Edward B. Berk, Senior Lecturer of Business Administration.

Lauren H. Cohen, L.E. Simmons Professor of Business Administration and faculty cochair of Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management.

Christopher J. Malloy, Sylvan C. Coleman Professor of Financial Management and faculty cochair of Building a Legacy: Family Office Wealth Management.

Ramana Nanda, Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration.

André F. Perold, George Gund Professor of Finance and Banking, Emeritus.

Boris Vallée, Assistant Professor of Business Administration.

Christina R. Wing, Senior Lecturer of Business Administration.

About Harvard Business School Executive Education:

Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2017, HBS faculty developed and delivered more than 60 Executive Education programs for leading organizations worldwide. Over 10,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai and Shanghai. With global research centers in nine key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who make a difference by shaping the practices of business, innovation, and entrepreneurship around the world. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu.

