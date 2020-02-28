Family-owned Philadelphia HVAC experts suggest early maintenance

"Taking care of your HVAC and air quality now gives you time to address any unforeseen maintenance issues," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "If you wait until the first hot, humid day to prep your home, you could be facing a couple of uncomfortable days – or worse, if you turn the AC on and find out your HVAC needs repair or replacement. Similarly, it's advisable to deal with allergens and irritants before they cause problems instead of waiting until you notice them."

Giannone recommends homeowners start with some simple spring cleaning tasks and DIY maintenance before calling in the pros. Here are some of his top priorities:

Performance test: Giannone suggests turning on the AC on the next warm day. A trial run now can indicate any potential problems and alert homeowners to any urgent maintenance issues.

Giannone suggests turning on the AC on the next warm day. A trial run now can indicate any potential problems and alert homeowners to any urgent maintenance issues. Indoor spring cleaning: A deep clean routine that includes sweeping, dusting, mopping, vacuuming and window-cleaning reduces dust, dander, pet hair and other irritants before they're circulated by fans and AC. Don't forget to change the AC filter. Keep an eye out for excess moisture, which can lead to mold.

A deep clean routine that includes sweeping, dusting, mopping, vacuuming and window-cleaning reduces dust, dander, pet hair and other irritants before they're circulated by fans and AC. Don't forget to change the AC filter. Keep an eye out for excess moisture, which can lead to mold. Outdoor spring cleaning: Cleaning up outside the house should include removing any debris (litter, tree limbs or leaves) that's collected around the HVAC unit. Giannone also suggests inspecting for plants that might compromise HVAC performance: weeds and grass can collect inside pipes, fans and other openings, and tree roots can do even more damage if they grow around or underneath the unit.

Cleaning up outside the house should include removing any debris (litter, tree limbs or leaves) that's collected around the HVAC unit. Giannone also suggests inspecting for plants that might compromise HVAC performance: weeds and grass can collect inside pipes, fans and other openings, and tree roots can do even more damage if they grow around or underneath the unit. Energy efficiency: Add insulation where possible and seal off any openings around doors and windows that allow outside air in.

Add insulation where possible and seal off any openings around doors and windows that allow outside air in. Clear the air: If you have exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathrooms, make sure they're working properly. Do the same with ceiling fans. Consider a portable or whole-home ventilator system for an IAQ upgrade or a dehumidifier – either portable or professionally installed – for ultimate peace of mind.

If you have exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathrooms, make sure they're working properly. Do the same with ceiling fans. Consider a portable or whole-home ventilator system for an IAQ upgrade or a dehumidifier – either portable or professionally installed – for ultimate peace of mind. Call a professional: An experienced HVAC professional can provide a more thorough inspection and may identify issues before they require expensive maintenance, repair or replacement. Professionals are also trained and equipped to clean out HVAC units to maximize airflow and reduce irritants. A tune-up will recharge the HVAC system for the heavy work ahead during the hottest months of the year.

"It's more convenient and more affordable to be prepared and to take some simple preventive measures," Giannone said. "Planning ahead saves time in the long run, and repairs and replacements generally cost more than maintenance. To make it even more convenient, we're offering $49 HVAC tune-ups during March. Besides, IAQ is a matter of you and your family's health, not just comfort and convenience. "

For more DIY and emergency tips for HVAC maintenance or to schedule an inspection or service appointment, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit http://www.CallJG.com.

About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://www.calljg.com

