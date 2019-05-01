Family-Owned Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Announces Opening of Its First Idaho Restaurant In The Village at Meridian Tonight

"We are very proud to open our newest location in the heart of Idaho's Treasure Valley. The Village at Meridian's beautiful setting and upscale retail options provide a welcoming environment in which our guests can experience our authentic churrasco and unique combination of Brazilian culture and generous Texas hospitality," says Salim Asrawi, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas-based restaurant group. "We look forward to becoming part of this distinct community," he adds.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria features an open-view grill, a bountiful salad area with both hot and cold specialty dishes, an intimate lounge, and an impressive wine list. The restaurant also offers private dining space to accommodate up to 18 guests.

Guests begin the continuous dining experience with a visit to the appealing salad area. An expansive variety of options help make this a steakhouse even vegetarians love™ with selections ranging from chef-crafted salads to artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, Moqueca (Brazilian coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and much more.

When guests are ready to indulge in the renowned flame-roasted meat selection, a simple turn of a two-sided disc from red to green invites gauchos (servers) to parade by and carve slow-roasted meats tableside. Mouthwatering cuts grilled over open flame and natural wood charcoal – a Brazilian tradition passed down through generations of Southern Brazil's gauchos – include succulent picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, filet mignon, leg of lamb, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, bacon wrapped chicken breast and more. When a break is needed, guests simply turn discs back to red. This method helps pace the dining experience, allowing guests to choose a leisurely meal with friends and family or efficient gatherings for those on a tight schedule, and one that easily accommodates large or small groups.

Wine and churrasco go hand-in-hand, and an expertly curated wine collection includes vintages from acclaimed California and South American vineyards plus Texas de Brazil's private label selection of six varietals bottled in Chile. The intimate lounge offers craft cocktails including the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha in a variety of flavors and a full selection of distilled spirits, beer and soft drinks including the Brazilian Guarana. Guests may enjoy Happy Hour Monday through Friday with special drink pricing and an appetizing bar menu.

Desserts served a la carte satisfy those with a sweet tooth with selections including flan, deliciously rich papaya cream and Brazilian cheesecake plus specialties such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie.

Service hours include: Happy Hour: Mon.-Fri. 4:30-6 p.m.; Dinner: Mon.-Thurs. 5 -9:30 p.m., Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. 3:30-10 p.m. and Sun. 3:30-9 p.m.; Lunch: Saturdays and Sundays between 12 noon – 3:30 p.m.

Regular adult meals, which include the meat and salad service, cost $44.99; $29.99 salad area only. During lunch service, guests receive a complimentary dessert and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages included in the price. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years costs $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off adult meal price.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is located in the west end of The Village of Meridian at 3525 East Longwing Lane Space A-100, Meridian, ID.

For reservations, call 208-314-3474 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

