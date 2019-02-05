Family Planning Nonprofit DKT International Expands from Ghana in Anglophone West Africa into Sierra Leone and Liberia

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DKT International, one of the largest private providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, is proud to announce its newest expansion in Anglophone West Africa from its Ghana office into Sierra Leone and Liberia – with new offices, country managers, and programs tailored to the needs of those countries.

Mario E. Flores Alvarez, DKT Country Director in Ghana, explains that what has been accomplished with great determination in Ghana can also be accomplished in Sierra Leone and Liberia, both nations with a dire need for family planning after years of setbacks by war and the Ebola pandemic. "DKT's objective in Ghana since establishing our program in 2010 has been to raise the contraceptive prevalence rate, thus reducing maternal mortality, infant mortality, and unwanted pregnancies by ensuring that high quality contraceptives – including condoms, IUDs, implants, and other contraceptives – are widely available and easily affordable" through the Lydia brand with three female contraceptives under the brand Lydia, including oral contraceptive pills, IUDs and the Lydia Postpil (emergency contraceptive pill).

In terms of quality options for HIV prevention which is also a priority for DKT Ghana, two condom brands, Fiesta and Kiss, are targeted to young and older male and female consumers respectively. In 2018, DKT Ghana achieved nearly 631,000 couple years of protection (CYPs) across its full product line.

With support of DKT International, DKT's contraceptive sales began in Liberia in July of 2018. armed with a full range of contraceptive products, healthcare provider training, and family planning "market storms" in such places as red light districts, DKT's efforts resulted in 11,630 CYPs in 2018, with only 5 months of operation. In addition, DKT's status as an NGO was successfully confirmed in Sierra Leone late last year, and distribution of all contraceptives has begun from last month.

Chris Purdy, DKT's CEO, adds, "Ghana's new TV campaign for Lydia contraceptives will soon support education and sales in Liberia and Sierra Leone by ensuring access to family planning, while triumphing over differences in culture, economics, politics, gender, and religion. Supporting women in choosing a better future for themselves, even in some of the world's most challenging places, is what drives our mission."

Since 1989, DKT International's core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

