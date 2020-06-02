Family Research Council and 21 State-Level Family Policy Councils Release Resource Outlining Biblical Principles for Political Engagement

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council and 21 partnering state family policy councils released a publication today titled "Biblical Principles for Political Engagement: Worldview, Issues, and Voting." It aims to provide pastors and Christians with Biblical wisdom to help them navigate a stormy political landscape in an election year. Family Research Council plans to start by distributing 15,000 copies of the brochure, and hundreds of thousands more will be distributed digitally.

The brochure answers the following questions:

Do Christians have a moral or biblical obligation to participate in government?

Is there a distinctively Christian way to engage in the political process? Do Christians have a duty to vote, and if so, what principles should inform them while casting their ballots?

How should pastors think about politics, and how can they shepherd their congregations well during an election season?

David Closson, FRC's Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview, and author of the publication, said:

"As Christians, we believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ has implications for all areas of life, including politics. Because we care about our neighbors and desire to steward our God-given responsibilities, we must, as Christians engage in the political process. But we must engage biblically. This requires that we be prepared to grapple with the moral issues of our day, the reality of our two-party system, and follow our Christian convictions to their logical end by voting for candidates and parties that support clear biblical values. This publication exists to facilitate careful thinking about these issues and encourage God-honoring, faithful political engagement that filters all issues, candidates, and party platforms through a biblical worldview."

Founded in 1983, Family Research Council is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life. Family policy councils are independent state-based organizations that accomplish at the state level what FRC does at the national level.

To read the full publication, visit: https://frc.org/engage.

To find the family policy council in your state, visit https://www.frc.org/states.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

