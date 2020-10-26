Family Research Council Applauds Confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council applauded the U.S. Senate vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins issued the following statement:

"There is no better example of a nominee showing calm, poise, and decency in the face of opposition than Amy Coney Barrett. She never wavered as the Left made a mockery of her faith. Senate Democrats even refused to show up for her committee vote. While these tactics may satisfy some on the radical Left, polls showed the American people rallying to Judge Barrett's side.

"During her confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett deftly answered 'gotcha' questions from Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, and refused to go along with their insistence on injecting social policy issues into the courts--the very reason the confirmation process is so contentious to begin with. Instead, she displayed an untiring commitment to an originalist philosophy which seeks to interpret the law as written.

"For the past 50 years, the Supreme Court has almost become an unchallengeable, unreviewable super-legislature. For this reason, it is all the more important to appoint Supreme Court justices holding an originalist philosophy, who can return our judiciary to a proper understanding of the Constitution's powers. Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds such a philosophy.

"President Donald Trump and the Senate Republican majority under Mitch McConnell's leadership deserve a lot of credit for appointing and confirming a stellar justice to the U.S. Supreme Court," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

