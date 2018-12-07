Family Research Council Applauds President Trump's Signing of the Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins joined other international religious freedom advocates and Members of Congress at the White House today to witness President Trump's signing of the "Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act of 2018." The new law will, among other things, fund organizations, including faith-based groups, that provide humanitarian aid to genocide survivors from religious and ethnic minorities.

FRC President Tony Perkins, who also serves on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, released the following statement:

"After two years of hard work by religious freedom advocates, it was a jubilant moment to watch as President Trump signed the Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act into law. While the Trump administration has been working to address the needs of those targeted by ISIS's genocidal campaign, this new law will give another boost to relief groups, including faith-based groups. Until recently, relief groups have been operating almost entirely on private donations. In winter, when diseases run rampant, even basic necessities like food, blankets, and medicine are rare.

"Sadly, as survivors return home, what they're finding is a brutal legacy of torture, carnage, and mass graves. While a long road is ahead for these genocide victims – today's bill signing reaffirms that they aren't walking it alone.

"I thank President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Reps. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Anna Eshoo (D-C.A.), USAID Administrator Mark Green, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, and all those who have worked to ensure that the United States is the single biggest defender of these persecuted minorities," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

