Family Research Council Applauds Senate Cloture Vote to Advance Kavanaugh Nomination

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted for cloture on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

"We applaud the U.S. Senate for putting an end to further delaying tactics and proceeding to a final vote on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Long before the president even made his Supreme Court pick, both sides knew about a battle that would follow. But no one knew the depths to which the Left would stoop, including jettisoning the principle that people are innocent until proven guilty. This is dangerous and undermines fairness and the rule of law.

"And despite whatever uncorroborated allegations have been made, the bottom line is the same today as it was when Justice Kennedy retired. The battle for this seat is also not about one person. It's about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It's about the constitutional right to live freely. It's about 60 million -- all victims of the type of assault that liberal Democrats are desperate to protect: Abortion.

"If Americans have forgotten that this has all been about abortion, it's because the Left served up its best distraction of all -- guns, pre-existing conditions, and even a sexual abuse allegation it knew Republicans wouldn't ignore because most conservatives have a genuine respect and concern for others. Now, two weeks into a methodical smear campaign that has shown no basis in fact, Democrats have proven that they're willing to destroy a man for the 'right' to keep destroying children.

"It's time for the Senate to confirm Judge Kavanaugh who has a long and praiseworthy history of judging as an originalist, and we look forward to having a justice with his philosophical approach on the Court," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council