Family Research Council, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Church to Host 'Freedom Sunday' Live Stream Event

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, October 11, at 8:00 PM ET, Family Research President Tony Perkins will join Pastor Jack Hibbs in hosting Freedom Sunday, an in-person church service at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Chino, CA that will be live streamed to churches and homes across the country. Freedom Sunday is a call for the resumption of in-person church services in obedience to Scripture (Hebrews 10:25) and a freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. Across the nation, many state and local government officials continue to take unconstitutional steps to restrict worship services even as they've allowed the reopening of casinos, tattoo parlors, abortion centers, liquor stores, and most all other businesses.

Freedom Sunday will feature many pastors who have challenged the overreach of government authorities. The 90 minute event will feature a variety of speakers including Pastor Garry Leist, Pastor Che Ahn, Pastor Rob McCoy, Pastor Cristian Ionescu, Pastor Brian Hermsmeier, Pastor Amado Huizar, Dr. John MacArthur, Dr. Albert Mohler, Eric Metaxas, FRC Executive Vice President General Jerry Boykin, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), FRC Senior Fellow Ken Blackwell, Larry Taunton, Dr. Carol Swain, Virginia Prodan, FRC Senior Fellow and Executive Director of the Human Coalition Action Dean Nelson, and Dr. Wayne Grudem.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"The Church is more than essential – it's God ordained. It's time to choose faith over fear. It's time to honor God over man. It's time for a Court that will honor and uphold our First Freedom. It's time for Freedom Sunday.

"Government officials continued to take unconstitutional steps to restrict churches from worshipping, unfairly silence them, and hold them to a different - and even discriminatory – standard. Does it make sense to reopen casinos, tattoo parlors, abortion centers and liquor stores while keeping houses of worship closed? Scripture instructs Christians to honor the government – unless it overstep its authority. With government officials exceeding their constitutional authority, we are left with the clear command in Hebrews 10:25 that believers should be 'not neglecting to meet together.'

"Christians may be tempted to fear the consequences of meeting, whether of Covid-19 or government penalties. Churches can and should use proper health and safety measures in their services, both as a matter of prudence and out of love for one another. But Christians should not act out of fear. Jesus Christ himself commanded, 'do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell' (Matthew 10:28). And so we must stand up and say with the Apostle Peter, 'We must obey God rather than men" (Acts 4:29). The time is now," concluded Perkins.

To participate in Freedom Sunday and for more information, visit www.freedomsunday2020.com

