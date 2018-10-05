Family Research Council Congratulates Brett Kavanaugh on His Confirmation to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate today voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement in reaction:

"History was made today as Brett Kavanaugh overcame an unimaginable smear campaign to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. For the first time in decades, this nomination -- his nomination -- brought with it the reality of returning to a truly constitutionalist court. Many on the Left couldn't stand such a thought. And for that, he and his family have paid a tremendous price.

"Leader McConnell and Chairman Grassley are to be commended for their bold and strategic leadership in overcoming the antics of these past few weeks to fulfill their constitutional duty of advice and consent.

"The Supreme Court vacancy was a defining issue in the 2016 presidential election. President Trump made history by telling voters who he would appoint to the court by providing a list – a list of justices who would interpret the law rather than use the court as a workbench for liberal policies.

"The American people chose him and he, in turn, chose two justices from the expanded list. Like Justice Gorsuch, we anticipate Judge Kavanaugh will adhere to the text and plain meaning of the Constitution.

"While the vacancy on the court has been filled, the issue of how those on the Left will stop at nothing in their effort to use the court as the vehicle for their agenda will continue into Election Day and beyond.

"This nomination and today's confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic," concluded Perkins.

