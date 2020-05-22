Family Research Council Grateful for President Trump Deeming Houses of Worship 'Essential'

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement praising President Trump's announcement that he is identifying houses of worship as "essential places that provide essential services":

"We are grateful for a president who supports the rights of Christians and doesn't suppress them.

"Throughout his presidency, President Trump has worked closely with pastors and is now making it a priority for them to resume worship services that follow appropriate safety guidelines.

"We saw that warm friendship on display yesterday when the president and members of his cabinet participated in our virtual event of 1,600 pastors. The president spoke of the 'transition to greatness' --- and he understands that churches are absolutely essential to making that transition," concluded Perkins.

Click here to read Tony Perkins' Washington Times' op-ed "Religious liberty during COVID-19: Get a haircut, but stay away from church."

