Family Research Council Joins 'Sex, Not Gender' Rally at the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, FRC's Sarah Perry spoke outside the U.S. Supreme Court at a news conference held jointly by the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) and Concerned Women for America (CWA). WoLF is a radical feminist organization, and CWA is a conservative advocacy group, but both oppose the erasure of women's protections threatened by the transgender movement. The news conference coincided with the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the case of a Christian funeral home sued for basing its understanding of sexuality on biology and the Bible—Harris Funeral Homes v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Sarah Perry, Director of Partnerships at Family Research Council, dedicated her remarks to highlighting the particular vulnerability of autistic children to the transgender ideology:

"Young people on the autism spectrum feel fundamentally different from their peers and often struggle to assimilate. They are prone to obsessions, less inhibited by social maxims, and have difficulty learning from other people. Some autistic youth may feel disconnected from their physical selves or are uncomfortable with their bodies – particularly true for young women with autism going through puberty. Every one of these traits can be wrongly attributed to gender incongruity. So when gender transition takes place and social and communication difficulties still remain, these children can be left feeling even more anxious or depressed than before.

"Fixed gender identities take longer to develop for individuals with autism than for typically developing youth. As a result, many teenagers with autism who don't conform to gender expectations ultimately accept their birth sex," continued Perry. "To diagnose these children as transgender and facilitate body-altering treatments when another condition is to blame, is like cutting off the leg of someone who believes they are an amputee, when they are not.

"By ignoring underlying conditions, the demands of transgender supremacy marginalize our unique kids, especially those with autism and mental health diagnoses. They deflect much-needed resources away from the pandemic of autism. They substitute pseudo-science for science. And they leave our children questioning who they truly are," concluded Perry.

