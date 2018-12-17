Family Research Council Stands with President Trump as He Holds Firm on Border Security

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Donald Trump indicated that he would veto a short-term deal to fund the federal government unless the bill adequately addresses border security. Congress and the president have already funded agencies like the Department of Defense and Health and Human Services to ensure both our nation's military is funded as well as key programs like those which fund our nation's social safety net.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"Unlike other politicians, who come to the negotiating table waving a white flag, this president is standing firm for his promise of border security. If anything, President Trump has shown a refreshing commitment to fight for conservative principles and the Constitution. Donald Trump campaigned on border security. He is simply keeping his promises to the American people.

"President Trump strongly believes, and I agree, that it's time to take our border security seriously, because we care that American greatness can safely be offered to all who come here legally. What made America great? American values helped create a strong, stable nation that has been an attraction to the huddled masses yearning to be free. Among these values is the rule of law, which also includes our immigration policy.

"One of the essential elements that makes America this attraction to people is freedom, but freedom must be protected by the rule of law. Failure to preserve this rule of law will lead to a loss of freedom and safety for Americans, and that undermines what makes America great and therefore attractive.

"Building a wall to secure our nation's borders is a vital step toward keeping our nation safe and prosperous," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council

