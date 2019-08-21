Family Research Council Submits Comment Backing Trump Administration Sex Discrimination Rule

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council released today the comment filed in support of a proposed rule by the Trump Administration's Department of Health and Human Services regarding "Nondiscrimination in Health and Health Education Programs or Activities." The new rule interprets Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") in a manner consistent with the clear meaning of the text passed by Congress, reversing parts of a previous rule adopted under the Obama Administration.

Family Research Council commented:

"Family Research Council welcomes this proposed rule revising the Department's regulation implementing Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Specifically, we agree with the Department's decision to delete the portion of the existing 2016 Final Rule that defines discrimination 'on the basis of sex' as including 'discrimination on the basis of … termination of pregnancy, … sex stereotyping, and gender identity.'"

Senior Fellow for Policy Studies at Family Research Council Peter Sprigg, one of the co-authors of FRC's comment, remarked:

"The Obama administration exceeded its authority. That's why a federal judge issued an injunction to prevent the Obama rule from taking effect in 2016. The Trump administration is now correcting the error made by its predecessor, and Family Research Council welcomes this revised rule, which is more consistent with statutory law and with common sense," concluded Sprigg.

FRC's comment was signed by Travis Weber, Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs, Peter Sprigg, Senior Fellow for Policy Studies, Mary Beth Waddell, Senior Legislative Assistant, and Connor Semelsberger, Legislative Assistant.

The complete comment submitted by Family Research Council can be viewed here.

SOURCE Family Research Council

