Family Research Council to Host ProLifeCon 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, Family Research Council will host the 15th annual ProLifeCon Digital Action Summit, the largest annual gathering of digital pro-life activists. This year's event will focus on the plight of Born Alive Abortion Survivors, babies who are left to die after surviving an attempted abortion.

Confirmed speakers include: Alex Azar, Secretary of HHS; Chris Baggett, Vice President of Donor Development for Human Coalition; Ryan and Bethany Bomberger, Co-founders of the Radiance Foundation; Quena Gonzalez, Director of State & Local Affairs at FRC; Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life; Chuck Konzelman, Director of the Unplanned Movie; Jennie Lichter, Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Counsel; Tony Perkins, President of FRC; Patricia Rucker, West Virginia State Senator; Connor Semelsberger, Legislative Assistant at FRC; Roger Severino, Director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights; Bernadette Tasy, California State Captain of Students for Life Action; and Petra Wallenmeyer, Content Director for Human Defense Initiative.

Patrina Mosley, FRC's Director of Life, Culture, and Women's Advocacy, offered the following remarks:

"We are so excited to enter our 15th year in gathering digital pro-life activists from around the country and recognizing those in political leadership who are championing human dignity. The platform for changing hearts and minds and advocating for the least of these, especially born-alive infants, is largely taking place in digital spaces.

"From social media to films, to videos, graphics, and web-based technology that reaches abortion-vulnerable women, we want to take this time to learn from each other, share our successes, and discuss what there is still left to do in establishing a culture of life," concluded Mosley.

WHEN: The event will run from 8 am to 11 am EST on January 24.

WHERE: Family Research Council will host the event in their offices at 801 G St NW, Washington, D.C.

To schedule an interview with Patrina Mosley, please contact media@frc.org. To register for the event, please visit this link. The livestream of the event can be viewed here.

