Family Research Council to Host Sen. Lindsey Graham for a Discussion on Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 30, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who also serves on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, will host a discussion with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on his new role as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and what he is doing to promote religious liberty, both at home and abroad. As part of this discussion, we will also hear from Senator Graham on the judicial nominations process.

In addition to his Judiciary Committee Chairmanship, Senator Graham is also Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.

WHO: Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator for South Carolina, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman

WHAT: Discussion on steps the U.S. government is taking to protect religious freedom

WHERE: Family Research Council Media Center, 801 G St NW, Washington, DC, 20001 (register for the livestream here).

WHEN: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET

SOURCE Family Research Council

