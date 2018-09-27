Family Research Council Urges U.S. Senate to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement after the Senate Judiciary Committee's vote to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

"After what had to be three of the worst weeks of his life, Brett Kavanaugh and his family are finding out that the path to a Supreme Court appointment is exacting a price no American should have to pay. Judge Kavanaugh's 10-year-old daughter suggesting that they pray for Dr. Ford tells you a lot about how the family is handling all this.

"It was also difficult not to be moved by the earlier testimony of Dr. Ford. She needed to be heard. I, like most observers, am not suggesting that she was never assaulted. However, there are just too many inconsistencies in the story -- and in the Democrats' handling of it -- to suggest that Kavanaugh was the one responsible.

"What we do know without a shadow of a doubt is this: the Left must have the court in order to advance their agenda in America. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admitted it. They couldn't get Congress or state legislatures to redefine marriage or impose abortion on demand. They had to go to the courts. They can't get open borders in this country. They have to go to the courts. That's what this entire smear campaign is about. This is not -- and never has been -- about Brett Kavanaugh. It's about the shift on the court that will begin to take place when a committed constitutionalist replaces Kennedy.

"Senate Democrats may think they are hoodwinking the America people in calling for an FBI investigation. However, yesterday's hearing was very revealing about what a sham a delay would be. This delaying tactic is a hail mary pass late in the 4th quarter --- all with the goal of pushing this past the election with the hopes that Democrats take control of the Senate.

"Family Research Council calls on the U.S. Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme. What's at stake is not only the balance of the Court, but the future of our country," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council