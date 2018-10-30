Family Research Council Welcomes Heather Nauert Nomination as the Next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement on President Trump's nomination of Heather Nauert as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations:

"I have the utmost confidence in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and I know that as UN ambassador, Heather Nauert will do a great job furthering the president's policies before the United Nations. In my role on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, I have seen first-hand her commitment to advancing the cause of religious freedom around the world. We also look forward to her defending the administration's pro-life priorities at the UN, and working to advance pro-family positions.

"Additionally, Heather understands that America's commitment to Israel in the eyes of the world is vitally important – especially in an age when true human rights and international law are often mocked and manipulated.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the United States has regained a position of strength, and the world is benefiting from it," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council

