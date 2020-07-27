Family Research Council Welcomes Joseph Backholm as Senior Fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council is pleased to announce that Joseph Backholm has joined the FRC team as Senior Fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement. Recent research has shown that only 6 percent of Americans have a biblical worldview. In his role, Joseph will help explain, equip, and engage the American public on a biblical worldview on matters of faith, family, and freedom.

A lawyer by training, Backholm comes to FRC from the Colson Center for Christian Worldview, where he developed and launched the "What Would You Say" videos, a growing platform that creates short, animated videos answering common questions about faith and culture. He also previously ran the Family Policy Institute of Washington for 10 years.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"We are pleased to count Joseph Backholm as one of our own, and we look forward to the ways his talents will help to advance Family Research Council's vision for a prevailing culture in which all human life is valued, families flourish, and religious liberty thrives."

Joseph Backholm, FRC's Senior Fellow for Biblical Worldview and Strategic Engagement, added:

"I'm excited for the chance to join FRC, a national organization that wants to see biblical truth applied to every area of life. We know the threats are real, but so are the opportunities. I'm excited to work with people who see the opportunities and do something about it."

SOURCE Family Research Council