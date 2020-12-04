Family Research Council Welcomes Mary Szoch as Director of the Center for Human Dignity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) is pleased to announce that Mary Szoch has joined the FRC team as Director of the Center for Human Dignity, where her work will focus on advancing a culture of life and developing policies upholding human dignity.

Our nation stands at a critical juncture on this issue. More than ever before, states are passing pro-life laws, and we have a Supreme Court more likely than ever to uphold them. Over the past four years under President Trump, the pro-life movement has made huge strides. Yet now, Democrats have vowed to halt the Hyde Amendment and reverse several of President Trump's pro-life executive orders.

Prior to joining FRC, Mary was the Director of the D.C. Catholic Conference and the Manager of Catholic Policy and Advocacy for the Archdiocese of Washington. In her role, Mary led the Archdiocese's public policy work in D.C. including the fight against the legalization of prostitution, the complete deregulation of the abortion industry, and limitations on the freedoms of religious organizations. Mary also directed the Department of Life Issues for the Archdiocese, where she collaborated with churches and pro-life organizations to educate and raise awareness on the life issues including abortion, assisted suicide, and discrimination against people with disabilities.

Family Research Council Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs Travis Weber stated:

"We are tremendously pleased to have Mary Szoch join our team as her experience and skill set will be invaluable to Family Research Council in working to advance a culture of life, and in blocking the efforts of those who wish to snuff it out."

Mary Szoch, FRC's Director of the Center for Human Dignity, added:

"FRC works to defend the vulnerable and be a voice for justice and truth. It is an honor to join the FRC staff and become part of FRC's long history of building a culture in which all human life is valued."

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

