Family RV Group Announces Walt Rodgers as New Chief Executive Officer

Rodgers joins Family RV after spending the last eight years as Chief Human Resources Officer with RelaDyne LLC, a leading supplier of comprehensive equipment reliability products and value-added services on the oil and fuel distribution industry. At RelaDyne Rodgers was responsible for all human resources activities and most notably led the company's efforts to instill a common culture throughout the organization, where he played a key role in operations and the integration of more than 20 acquisitions. Prior to joining RelaDyne, Rodgers spent 27 years with Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., one of the nation's leading plumbing; pipes, valves and fittings; and building supplies wholesale distributors. During this time at Ferguson, he rose through the ranks of the organization, assuming a variety of operations and management positions with ever-increasing responsibilities, including Director of Talent Development and Director of Ferguson's HVAC Business Group from 2003-2007, where he drove strategies and supporting tactics of the Heating & Air Conditioning division of the company. Rodgers received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest University, as well as completed separate condensed M.B.A and M.B.A/Executive Education programs at the University of North Carolina and University of Virginia, respectively.

Mr. Rodgers will succeed Wade Stepp, who has been with the organization for 17 years. Stepp has helped lead revenue growth, customer service initiatives, and a multi-store expansion strategy throughout his tenure. Stepp will continue with Family RV as a Board member and special advisor, focusing primarily on the Company's ongoing acquisition strategy.

Ken Heuer, a Principal at Kidd & Company and Family RV Board Member said, "the Board is very pleased to name Walt Rodgers to the CEO position. We have known Mr. Rodgers for many years and believe he has the vision and experience to build on the strong industry momentum achieved by Family RV over the last several years." Mr. Heuer added, "We have enjoyed our partnership with Wade and the Jung family since our initial acquisition of the business in 2016 and are very pleased with the growth achieved under Wade's leadership. We are excited that Wade will remain associated with the Company."

About Family RV

Family RV began in Cincinnati in 1968, when Charles and Lolly Jung started Colerain RV as a family-owned and operated RV dealership, providing sales of new and used RVs, related services, parts and accessories for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. Family RV has grown to nine locations across five states and enjoys top-tier dealer status with numerous RV manufacturers for its consistently high sales volume and stewardship of their brands. Family RV has also developed a stellar reputation among its retail customer base for delivering best-in-class sales and service. For more information, visit www.familyrvgroup.com.

About Kidd & Company

Based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, KCO traces its roots to 1976 when William Kidd made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO is the private investment arm of the Kidd Family Office engaged in sponsoring private equity transactions in the lower middle market. The firm's focus is on driving superior returns by implementing fundamental strategic and operational improvements to drive above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of its partners allows KCO to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance and M&A expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

