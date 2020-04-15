Family Table Time (FTT) Offers Free Weekly Downloadable Content For 2 Months

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these uncertain times of the covid-19 crisis and stay at home orders, families are anxious and need structure to stay focused and united. Since parents are with their children even more, Family Table Time is offering 2 months of free access to engage their children with healthy conversations and interaction. Family Table Time offers proven mealtime activities that will bring your family together. These activities demonstrate the family that eats together-plays together-talks together-stays healthier together.

You will receive two months of content including colorful and engaging weekly Family Table Time materials specially designed for full family participation including parents, children, grandparents and maybe even pets. If the family is spread out, Family Table Time works great by sharing through Skype, Google Hangout, FaceTime, ZOOM or House Party apps/sites.

Family Table Time, developed to enrich family relationships, is an innovative, all-in-one, 52-week family activity that establishes lifelong healthy habits, rituals, and traditions. It is all about making mealtime fun and bringing families closer together by helping them communicate in an interactive way!

Experts agree! Dr. Philip Zimbardo, American Psychologist and Professor Emeritus of Stanford University, has endorsed Family Table Time. He shared "Improvements in family communication have resulted in more fun among families! Every low income, middle income and high income needs Family Table Time."

The materials focus on having a weekly family meeting including new character/value topics, creating memories from the week, and staying organized. Activities take place at your meal time table and include child enriching and guided topic discussions. The free topics include: Attitude, Talent, Environment, Trust, Gratitude, Sacrifice, Family, Accomplishments, Politeness. The weekly content is in our Ready, Set, Connect format and takes minutes to read through.

Some benefits of Family Table Time include Improved Relationships, Goal Setting, Family Fun, Discussing Tough Topics, Improved Self Esteem, Enhanced Grades, and Healthy Nutrition. And now, parents can experience the life-changing results of Family Table Time for no cost. They'll receive step by step and proven family engagement tools and lifetime improvement activities with a free 2-month online subscription.

To trigger a 2020 tradition for your family in these uncertain times, click www.familytabletime.com. There are no obligations; simply share your email and family name – nothing else! To view how others claimed comforting and entertaining Family Dinners with Family Table Time click on this video link. https://youtu.be/YNvxQ_2Hat0

