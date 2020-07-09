Family Table Time thanks Essential Workers who continue to be on the frontline of the Pandemic

MIAMI, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Table Time is saying thanks and giving it up for front-line workers! While families are away from the office and school, these heroes put their health on the line to keep us safe, happy and healthy. Visit https://www.informedfamilies.org/family-table-time to give a gift of six months FREE to 1st Responders (Police Officers, Paramedics and Firefighters), Essential Workers, Healthcare Workers, and Medical Professionals when you sign up for a six month membership.

Continuing to expand its educational reach to provide U.S. families with access to value rich conversation starter resources during COVID - 19 stay-at-home orders, Informed Families and the National Family Partnership have formed a strategic partnership with Family Table Time. Family Table Time is a fun and awesome conversational tool that enables parents to connect and communicate deeper with their kids. It starts with a proven weekly family meeting feature that enables members to talk, listen and support family discussions that matter. We are launching this national partnership that we think all kids and parents will love. To sign up for Family Table Time subscription go to https://www.informedfamilies.org/family-table-time.

By partnering with Family Table Time, Informed Families and the National Family Partnership will help U.S. families, parents, caregivers and family organizations who face challenges in communicating with their families to thrive. Parents lack access to easy to use face-to-face communication resources in their homes. Our goal is to reach and help every US family to ensure that every family has the opportunity to reach their full potential. This new partnership will create a pathway for many more families to get the skills, education, and support they need to be able to achieve meaningfully participation in their family.

