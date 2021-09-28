FAMM to host virtual briefing on CARES Act home confinement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAMM is hosting a virtual briefing, discussing the ongoing issues surrounding those released to home confinement during the pandemic.

The briefing will be held virtually on Friday, October 1 from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., and feature four short panels. The discussions will feature directly impacted people and their families, employers of those serving home confinement and advocates working for a solution to this issue.

Register for the briefing here . Sessions at the panel include:

Background on home confinement problem/How did we get here?

11:05-11:20 a.m.

This panel will focus on how 4,000 people on CARES Act Home Confinement became at risk for returning back to prison.

Panelists: Kevin Ring, FAMM President and Dianthe Brooks, currently serving CARES Act Home Confinement.

Directly impacted voices

11:20-11:35 a.m.

You'll hear from two people with the cloud of returning to prison hanging over their heads. Our two speakers will discuss the effects of this decision on themselves, their family, friends and loved ones.

Moderator: Scott Roberts, the Senior Director of Criminal Justice Campaigns for Color Of Change. Panelists: Cheryl Johnson and Travis Rogers, both currently serving CARES Act Home Confinement.

The problem with home confinement

11:35-11:50 a.m.

Sending people to home confinement was a life-saving measure during the pandemic — and now that people have gone home, they've had a chance to rebuild their lives, from re-establishing relationships to getting jobs in their community. Our speakers will discuss the impact of doing the work to forge those paths, and the impact of the fear of being sent back to prison.

Panelists: Gwen Levi, criminal justice advocate, Lynn Espejo, criminal justice advocate and Amanda Hall, campaign director at DreamCorps JUSTICE.

Business & law enforcement voices

11:50 a.m.- 12:05 p.m.

Employers and law enforcement leaders will discuss how the CARES Act Home confinement issue has impacted their businesses and public safety.

Moderator: James Williams, vice president of criminal justice advocacy at Arnold Ventures. Panelists: Lorenzo Bersoza, Adaquate A/C & Heating and Ronal Serpas, co-chair for the Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime & Incarceration.

Q&A

12:05 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

FAMM is a national nonpartisan advocacy organization that promotes fair and effective criminal justice policies that safeguard taxpayer dollars and keep our communities safe.

