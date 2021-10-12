Famous Appoints Aaron Day as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous, the company that empowers everyone to create and sell anything online, with no design or coding skills required, today announced the appointment of Aaron Day as chief executive officer. A proven tech executive, Aaron is widely known for changing how SaaS companies go to market. He will bring his proven track record of accelerating growth to Famous as the company continues to focus on simplifying design and marketing tech into a comprehensive ecommerce stack. Getting your ideas and business online should be easy – and it should be fast.

Previously, Aaron was the global partnership lead at Canva where he focused on integrating its core technology into the world's leading ecommerce platforms, solidifying Canva as one of the fastest-growing software companies to date. Aaron also held various CEO and leadership roles for software and digital imaging technology companies, establishing and expanding businesses across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

"Famous delivers a unique value proposition that brings together marketing, content, and design to power ecommerce," said Aaron Day, CEO with Famous. "Anyone with a great idea should be able to realize their vision without the friction associated with building an online storefront. Famous allows merchants, creatives, and business owners to easily convert their ideas into a selling experience within minutes – without any design or coding skills. I look forward to helping Famous continue to scale so more businesses can flourish on any platform in the world."

"Given his background, ecommerce expertise, and proven leadership experience to accelerate companies at hyper-scale, Aaron is perfectly suited to lead Famous in its next phase of growth," said Gordon Fallone, board member at Famous and co-founder at OnPoint Analytics Capital Partners. "As Famous looks to make design tools more accessible and easy to use for individuals and businesses of all sizes, we are excited to work closely with Aaron to achieve this vision."

To learn more about Famous' platform capabilities or start a free trial, visit www.famous.co.

About Famous

Famous is a no-code mobile ecommerce design platform that enables merchants, creatives, and business owners to captivate their customers through beautiful, engaging, and immersive designs, leading to lower bounce rates, higher conversion rates, and increased customer loyalty. Famous makes it easy to create and customize, with little to no technical expertise required. We believe that the future of ecommerce lives on mobile and we give brands the ability to convey their unique stories and cultivate a deeper connection with customers to sell their products in the best way possible. For more information, visit www.famous.co.

