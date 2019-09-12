Famous Dave's Expands Test of Beyond Meat® Menu Items From 4 Stores to 13

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Dave's, America's Favorite BBQ, is testing Beyond Meat® products at 13 out of over 130 locations across the U.S. in an effort to continue offering high-quality protein items to their guests and fans.

After solidifying a partnership with Beyond Meat® earlier this year, Famous Dave's has become the first major BBQ restaurant chain to test meatless options. These plant-based protein options will include:

BBQ Street Tacos featuring BBQ seasoned Beyond Meat ® stuffed into three warm corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Fritos ®

stuffed into three warm corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Fritos Fritos ® BBQ Nachos featuring Fritos ® Corn Chips, topped with seasoned Beyond Meat ® , BBQ beans, crisp lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños and finished off with Famous Dave's Famous Texas Pit ®

BBQ Nachos featuring Fritos Corn Chips, topped with seasoned Beyond Meat , BBQ beans, crisp lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños and finished off with Famous Dave's Famous Texas Pit BBQ Bowl featuring BBQ seasoned Beyond Meat ® loaded with crisp lettuce, cilantro lime rice, hearty chili beans, roasted sweet corn, jalapeños, chopped tomatoes and red onions

loaded with crisp lettuce, cilantro lime rice, hearty chili beans, roasted sweet corn, jalapeños, chopped tomatoes and red onions Tropical Burger featuring a Beyond Burger® stacked with sweet grilled pineapple and topped with Famous Dave's Famous Texas Pit® sauce and Signature Spicy Hell-Fire Pickles

The menu additions are a natural progression for Famous Dave's as the brand continues to serve up its traditional award-winning proteins, all of which are smoked in-house every day over hickory wood.

"We have always been proud to provide our customers a variety of quality menu options and look forward to what these new additions bring to the table," said Jeffery Crivello, CEO of Famous Dave's. "We're committed to offering our guests the power of choice when it comes to plant-based protein items, which is why we have carefully crafted these four delicious options that are sure to please our beloved customers and encourage new guests to join us at our locations."

Testing will take place at the following Famous Dave's locations:

2131 Snelling Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113

55113 11308 Highway 55, Plymouth, MN 55441

55441 1930 West 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55116

55116 43 19th Street SW Forest Lake, MN 55025

55025 7593 147th Street, Apple Valley, MN 55124

55124 1940 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

55125 14601 Highway 7, Minnetonka, MN 55345

55345 7825 Vinewood Lane, Maple Grove, MN 55369

55369 3211 Northdale Boulevard, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

55448 15725 E. Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016

80016 8330 Razorback Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

80920 7557 East 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238

80238 16539 North Washington Street, Thornton, CO 80020

ABOUT FAMOUS DAVES:

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) was founded by 'Famous Dave' Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave's in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of August 12, 2019, Famous Dave's has 134 locations in 33 states and three countries including 33 company-owned and 101 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave's is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave's offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork, and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave's award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave's Famous Bread Pudding.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Hoch

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jennifer@nolimitagency.com

SOURCE Famous Dave’s