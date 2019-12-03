Famous Fighter Cung Le Joins Fight to Fame as Vietnam Ambassador

When joining Fight to Fame BMS and becoming Fight to Fame's Vietnamese Action Star Ambassador, Cung Le said, "I feel excited and blessed to have been chosen as Fight to Fame BMS' Action Star Ambassador for Vietnam. I look forward to promoting the original blockchain, movie, and sports model of Fight to Fame worldwide to Vietnam, so that more athletes, fight fans, and audiences in Vietnam can learn about Fight to Fame and the FF tokens, and will hopefully tune in to our Fight to Fame Action Star Reality Show. At the same time, I will call on athletes in Vietnam to sign up on our official website when registration begins next year. I have nothing but love to all of my fellow athletes and sports fans across my country of Vietnam. I hope you all can show the world the best that Vietnam has to offer through our upcoming fighting events and reality series, as Fight to Fame aims to create a new generation of fighting heroes. I will personally lead you into Hollywood, take part in Hollywood action movies, and earn the opportunity to also become Hollywood action stars."

Phillipe Diaz, Hollywood producer, director, CEO of Fight to Fame Film Committee, and chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, said, "Cung Le is new blood in global MMA champion ambassadors and plays a positive role in the development of Fight to Fame. Cung Le is an outstanding fighter, and a well-known action actor who has a lot of room for development in Hollywood. We plan to invest in several Hollywood action movies in 2020 which will feature Cung's many talents".

Tim Smithe, Chairman of the Fight to Fame Global Operations Committee, said: "Cung Le is a fighting hero, and will attract many athletes from around the world to come to Fight to Fame, and inspire them to register online for the chance to be apart of the next generation of fighting heroes. Our cooperation with Cung Le provides a stage for athletes in Vietnam to showcase their strength & abilities. At the same time, our FF token will bring opportunities for wealth & prosperity to athletes and fans alike across the great nation of Vietnam."

Cung Le is a highly respected Vietnamese-born American Action Star, retired mixed martial artist, Sanshou fighter, and kickboxer. He competed as a middleweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), holding a record of 2-2 with the organization. He is a former International Kickboxing Federation Light Heavyweight World Champion, having a professional kickboxing record of 17-0 before moving to mixed martial arts. Le is perhaps best known in mixed martial arts for competing in Strikeforce, where he defeated Frank Shamrock to become the second Strikeforce Middleweight Champion before vacating the title to further pursue his acting career, holding a record of 7-1 with the organization. Le also holds the record for the most consecutive knockouts in Strikeforce history -- knocking out an impressive 6 opponents in a row.

Cung Le went from a championship fighter to become a Hollywood Action Movie Star. Le co-starred in the live-action Tekken film (based upon the popular martial arts fighting game), as well as a role in Fighting (alongside Channing Tatum). He also starred in the Hong Kong martial arts film Bodyguards & Assassins, marking the first time Cung Le had a fight scene with martial arts superstar Donnie Yen. Le also played Bronze Lion in The Man with the Iron Fists, a film directed by RZA. Since then, he has established his international status of Hollywood action movie star, and has won the enthusiastic love and kind praise of many movie and fight fans around the world – especially across southeast Asia. This Hollywood action star from Vietnam is a shining example of how a young fighter with nothing but a dream, hard work, and relentless dedication, can breakthrough in Hollywood - and become an idol and hero across Vietnam.

About Fight to Fame

Fight to Fame provides a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to global competitors to compete to become belt-holding Fight to Fame Champions. Top competitors will earn the right to participate in the Fight to Fame Action Star Reality Show. Champions from the show will be given roles in major motion picture action films, creating a new generation of international action stars.

BMS provides a platform for producing action movies. Fan's vote on their favorite champions and participate in choosing the next action stars. The FF Token empowers fans to directly purchase tickets to Fight to Fame events and gain access to exclusive VIP offers through the online platform. Fight to Fame BMS token called FF token has been issued less then three months ago across nearly ten countries and regions. Its value has been increasing despite not being listed on an exchange yet.

