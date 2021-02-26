Famous YouTube Audiologist Behind the Doctor Cliff, AuD Channel, Known for Educating Consumers on Hearing Aid Best Practices, Opens New Clinic in North Phoenix

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Cliff of Applied Hearing Solutions today announced the opening of a new clinic in North Phoenix, AZ. His new clinic features a clean modern design while utilizing the most state of the art diagnostic equipment and hearing aid technology to treat hearing loss.

The new clinic is the culmination of over a year of planning, but the popular YouTube Audiology personality is sure it was worth the effort:

"I wanted to design one of the most modern and advanced hearing clinics in the country all while making it an unforgettable place to receive hearing treatment," says Dr. Cliff, AuD, "and I believe that's what we achieved."

The clinic is an ideal space for Applied Hearing Solutions to continue delivering Audiology Best Practices to its patients. These practices are recommended by the American Academy of Audiology, and focus on four main areas:

Applied Hearing Solutions is known for obtaining exceptional hearing outcomes for their patients by following 4 core principles:

Person-Centered Care

This type of care delivery model is relatively new and differs in several ways from the traditional model of hearing care deliver. Instead of relying solely on diagnostic information and one-way communication from doctor to patient, Person-Centered care puts the values, wants, and needs as the main focus when determining the best way to treat an individual's hearing loss.

"By listening to what a patient wants in combination with data obtained from diagnostic testing, we can improve treatment outcomes because the patient actually provides additional insight into the treatment process," says Dr. Cliff.

Hearing aid Best Practices

Best Practices are a long list of Testing and Treatment procedures that have been identified to maximize patient outcomes with hearing aids. According to Dr. Cliff, "Less than 30% of hearing care providers follow Best Practices. Yet following Best Practices with extreme precision has been proven to consistently provide significantly better treatment outcomes for individuals who wear hearing aids."

Knowledge is Power

Patients who understand why certain treatment decisions are made perform better and are much happier with their hearing treatment. "We like to explain not only what we're doing but why we're doing it. If a patient actively understands and participates in their treatment, they will have a better treatment outcome," says Dr. Cliff.

Cutting Edge Technology

Optimal hearing treatment not only requires the most technologically advanced diagnostic equipment to test hearing, but it also requires the most sophisticated hearing aid technology to properly treat a hearing loss. Dr. Cliff is adamant when he says, "If there is something new on the market, whether that is a new piece of equipment like 3D ear scanning technology, or a new hearing aid with revolutionary new features, we are going to be the first clinic to adopt and use this new tech."

The new Phoenix, AZ office is already open and is currently accepting new patients. For more information on Applied Hearing Solutions, visit https://appliedhearingaz.com/

About Applied Hearing Solutions: When Dr. Cliff Olson started his 'DrCliffAud' YouTube channel in 2017, little did he know it would be one of the most popular hearing loss channels on the platform. Almost 20 million views and 127 thousand subscribers later, he continues to serve patients at his hearing practice Applied Hearing Solutions and provide advice to hearing loss individuals around the world.

