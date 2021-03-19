Fan Controlled Football Sets Sights On The People's Championship Finale Following Breakthrough Season

ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that empowers fans to call plays in real-time, will host its first-ever title game, which fans officially named "The People's Championship."

The title game, featuring the Glacier Boyz versus the Wild Aces on March 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET, will be streamed live on Twitch and VENN, along with NBCLX and DAZN Canada, which marks the first time both will feature a live FCF game.

The People's Championship will cap an unprecedented inaugural season that saw the FCF become the fastest growing live sports channel on Twitch and the No. 2 most-watched live sports channel. Overall, the FCF received more than 7.5 million total live views on Twitch during the season, including a league-record of 2 million total live views during last week's FCF Playoffs.

Additional highlights of FCF's smashing season success include:

The FCF App consistently ranking as one of the top sports apps in the Apple App Store and the most downloaded sports app between Feb. 13-15 , ranking ahead of ESPN, Draft Kings, NBA, FanDuel, and all other major sports apps.

, ranking ahead of ESPN, Draft Kings, NBA, FanDuel, and all other major sports apps. FCF fans combining for more than 2 million real-time play calls, draft picks, and league votes over the course of the season to date.

Launching the first-ever sports campaign with leading startup investment platform Republic, giving fans the opportunity to own an equity stake in each of the first 4 FCF teams. More than 2,300 fans collectively invested over $1 million to become FCF owners, with all four campaigns selling out and hundreds of fans joining the waiting list.

to become FCF owners, with all four campaigns selling out and hundreds of fans joining the waiting list. Securing more than 25 partnerships and licensees, including iconic brands and category disruptors such as Wendy's, Gatorade, Verizon, IBM, WHOOP, Champion Teamwear, Progressive Insurance, and Great Clips.

"We set out to give fans unprecedented access and control, something never done before in sports," said Sohrob Farudi, Co-Founder and CEO of Fan Controlled Football. "Our first season engaged fans all over the world and proved that our model and this league would thrive. Pumped to crown our first FCF champion on Saturday."

"The People's Championship" will be the ultimate test for the Wild Aces defense who held the Zappers' offensive stars franchise QB Johnny Manziel and Josh 'Flash' Gordon to just 112 total yards and an FCF record low six points. The Aces will look to have a repeat defensive performance and contain Glacier Boyz QB Deondre Francois who demonstrated he is ready for primetime finishing last week's playoff win with a season-high five touchdowns and game-high 128 yards total.

Infinite Energy Arena will be a rocking Saturday night with special guest appearances by Glacier Boyz Team Owner, hip hop artist and Atlanta hometown hero Quavo; FCF Advisors Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson; Zappers' Co-owner and SnapBack Sports Creator & CEO Jack Settleman; and host of "Kinda Funny," SnowBikeMike. Among many other gameday surprises, FCF's halftime show will feature Young Petro, Huncho Records' newest signee, hailing from Athens Georgia.

Live stream guests include NFL Legend Joe Montana, NFL All-Star and Co-owner of the Glacier Boyz, Richard Sherman, and Kinda Funny Manager and Co-owner of the Wild Aces Greg Miller.

FCF's inaugural season debuted on February 13, featuring four-team, the Beasts, Glacier Boyz, Wild Aces, and Zappers, which were all owned by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Built for the digital audience, FCF's games are played at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, and streamed live on TWITCH and VENN. The teams are stacked with pro-caliber players from the NFL, CFL, XFL, and NCAA Division I and II programs. Games are played in a fast-paced, high-scoring 7-vs-7 style of football on a 50-yard x 35-yard field with 10-yard end zones.

