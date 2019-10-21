Fan-Favorite Honey-Butter Biscuit™ Tenders Return to Church's Chicken® on October 24th

First introduced in 2016, Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders are dipped in Church's famous Honey-Butter Biscuit batter, fried to a delicious golden brown and paired with sweet Honey-Butter dipping sauce. The unique culinary treat brought two of Church's most beloved favorites together for one extraordinary taste.

"Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders are one of our all-time best-selling LTO items," says Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's Chicken. "It really is our best thing wrapped in our other best thing, making for an irresistible 'only-at-Church's' recipe that guests simply can't get enough of."

This holiday season, guests can choose a Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders Platter, which includes three Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders, fries, coleslaw, and a signature Honey-Butter Biscuit, all for only $5. Or, for bigger appetites, a five Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders Platter is available for just $2 more.

In addition, Church's is also introducing an indulgent new dessert innovation stemming from its legendary Honey-Butter Biscuits – new Frosted Honey-Butter Biscuits. The brand's scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits are drizzled with sweet, white Apple Pie icing, creating an even more decadent treat. New Frosted Honey-Butter Biscuits originated as a menu 'hack' popularized by dessert-loving restaurant team members, and are the first product to be officially released from Church's 'Secret Menu.'

"Our signature Honey-Butter Biscuit is the gift that keeps on giving as a platform for unique new product innovation," adds Chasteen. "Our new Frosted Honey-Butter Biscuits are a homegrown Church's flavor mash-up, and the perfect way to celebrate the seasonal return of one of our most popular foods."

Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders and Frosted Honey-Butter Biscuits will be available at all participating Church's restaurants beginning on Thursday, October 24th, while supplies last.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

