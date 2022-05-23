FAN-FAVORITE MOCKTAIL SMOOTHIES ARE BACK AT TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE®

Summer menu also includes all-new Salsa Verde 'Dilla

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe brings back two of its most popular smoothies of all time with the return of the cocktail-inspired Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie and Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie, available June 1 through Aug. 30, while supplies last.

A fan favorite for seven years running, the Watermelon Mojito Smoothie is a cool and refreshing treat for summer, featuring fresh-cut watermelon, mint, strawberries and lime, perfect for poolside sipping or an anytime tropical refreshment. The Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie, which was first introduced last summer and quickly became the brand's top-selling seasonal smoothie of all time, offers the perfect balance of fruity and tart, made with mango, strawberries, cranberry and lime.

In addition to the summer smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also introduces its new Salsa Verde 'Dilla to the quesadilla lineup alongside menu regular, the Santa Fe Chicken Quesadilla. The new crisp, savory and zesty limited-time Salsa Verde 'Dilla features grilled chicken, salsa verde, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, queso blanco, cheddar and mozzarella and is served with a side of salsa verde.

"Our fans look forward to the return of their all-time favorite Mango Berry Cosmo and Watermelon Mojito Smoothies all year long," said Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, Chief Marketing Officer Deborah von Kutzleben. "These mocktail smoothies are like a mini island getaway in a cup, and they pair deliciously with the new Salsa Verde 'Dilla for a perfect summer treat."

Guests can order from the full menu of smoothies and food in-cafe, on the upgraded Tropical Smoothie Cafe app or online for quick, convenient in-store or curbside pickup or delivery.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle, with more than 1,075 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

