Fan-Favorite Sandwich Shop Named Among Las Vegas' Top Workplaces for 2020; Brand Looks to Add Team Members to its Family

Calling all CAPAddicts! As the community reopens and forges ahead into its new norm, the Las Vegas staple, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, is gearing up to serve the community bigger and better than ever before. On the heels of being named a Top Workplace for 2020 by The Review-Journal and Business Press, Capriotti's is looking for motivated, ready-to-learn candidates to join its family with open positions ranging from team members to general managers.

The Top Workplaces 2020 honor is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"While our community is in a state of change, we are committed to providing some sense of comfort and stability by offering the same extraordinary hand-crafted subs and salads our fans have always loved – and we couldn't do it without our much-admired shop teams," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "We are so honored to be recognized by these employees and the Review Journal and Business Press as a top workplace. At Capriotti's we're a family and our people, their health and safety (and fun!) come first. We look forward to adding to our team with fresh perspectives and like-minded values to help us support the Las Vegas community when it's needed most."

The award-winning sandwich chain is committed to a people-first culture with safety measures in place to prioritize the health and wellness of employees. These measures include, but are not limited to wellness checks before every shift and implementation of strict sanitation, handwashing and health wellness policies. On top of creating a safe atmosphere for employees, Capriotti's offers a wide range of incentives and development programs including:

GM/Shift Lead Development Program: This program is designed to fuel employees' professional and personal growth, bringing in both inside expertise from company leaders and outside expertise.

CapsCares: Giving back is at the core of our culture. CapsCares is a philanthropic effort to give back to communities in which it resides. From supporting the Las Vegas Rescue Mission to sponsoring the Tim Tebow Foundation's annual "A Night to Shine" event, employees have an opportunity to make a difference.

Shop Contests: Capriotti's is all about having fun! Corporate shops often host contests, creating friendly competition between shops and offering incentives like cash prizes (gift cards), luncheons, paid time off, etc.

Shop PopUp Visits from HQ: Employees have access to corporate as representatives from HR regularly pop in to shops around Las Vegas to "thank you" to employees with treats like coffee, pizza, donuts, etc.

Engagement Surveys: Capriotti's is a growth-minded company and is always looking for ways to improve with the help of its employees. Through engagement surveys, Capriotti's employees can share both blind spots and bright spots directly with the leadership team. Through these surveys, the brand has changed uniforms, the way birthdays are celebrated and more.

Commitment to the Las Vegas Community: The brand is committed to being leaders in the community, striving to help make Las Vegas a better place. Corporate team members volunteer with local non-profits – like the local chapter of the National Restaurant Association – through paid community service hours to help make the Las Vegas restaurant scene a great place to work and dine.

Every year, the The Review-Journal and Business Press hosts an annual survey which recognizes the best workplaces in Las Vegas. Energage CEO, Eric Rubino speaks to the importance of maintaining a positive company culture saying, "In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees." He adds, "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

For more information, to sign up for job updates in your community and to view and apply for open positions, visit https://capriottiscareers.com/.



About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.



About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

