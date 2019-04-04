Fan Favorites from The Jim Henson Company's Catalog Available Today on Amazon Prime Video

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Amazon Prime Video will offer 2,500 hours of The Jim Henson Company's classic and award-winning programming on its streaming platform, providing a one-stop destination to enjoy and rediscover many of the Company's most popular specials and series. Prime Video will be offering a plethora of the Company's popular content to 68 English language territories including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, with on-demand access to titles like Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, and Pajanimals (certain territory exclusions apply).

"Featuring masterful puppets and creatures from the world-famous Jim Henson's Creature Shop, these popular titles reflect the magic and wonder that has become synonymous with The Jim Henson Company brand," explained Anna Moorefield, Vice President, Global Distribution for The Jim Henson Company. "These beloved shows will all be on Amazon Prime Video, providing immediate access for our legions of fans as well as an entirely new generation of viewers."

Available in up to 68 territories including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, the collection includes:

Fraggle Rock : The Animated Series (13 x 30'): Based on the original, live-action puppet show, this animated series features new stories and songs.

(13 x 30'): Based on the original, live-action puppet show, this animated series features new stories and songs. Doozer Music (1 x 15'): Features popular songs sung by the hardworking Doozers of Fraggle Rock.

(1 x 15'): Features popular songs sung by the hardworking Doozers of Fraggle Rock. Fraggle Songs (1 x 60'): Showcases favorite songs from the first season of Fraggle Rock .

(1 x 60'): Showcases favorite songs from the first season of . The Song of the Cloud Forest (1 x 30'): A blend of music, puppetry, and animation echoes the natural beauty found in the real world's rain forests.

(1 x 30'): A blend of music, puppetry, and animation echoes the natural beauty found in the real world's rain forests. Living with Dinosaurs (1 x 52'): A troubled boy confides in his toy dinosaur to help him come to terms with the changes and difficulties in his life.

(1 x 52'): A troubled boy confides in his toy dinosaur to help him come to terms with the changes and difficulties in his life. Lighthouse Island (1 x 30'): Rivals fight for a mysterious, stolen pearl that has the power to transform the shape of whoever possesses it.

(1 x 30'): Rivals fight for a mysterious, stolen pearl that has the power to transform the shape of whoever possesses it. Monster Maker (1 x 73'): A young teen is confronted by the fantastic and frightening creations of his own imagination.

Certain English-speaking territories can also view:

Fraggle Rock (96 x 25', excluding the United States ): The International Emmy-award winning series stares the musical Fraggles, the industrious Doozers, and the royal Gorgs, who all learn about living together in Fraggle Rock.

(96 x 25', excluding ): The International Emmy-award winning series stares the musical Fraggles, the industrious Doozers, and the royal Gorgs, who all learn about living together in Fraggle Rock. The Storyteller (9 x 30', excluding the United States ): An anthology series starring legendary actor John Hurt in the title role telling European folk tales to his cynical dog.

(9 x 30', excluding ): An anthology series starring legendary actor in the title role telling European folk tales to his cynical dog. The Storyteller: Greek Myths (4 x 30', excluding the United States ): Starring Michael Gambon in the title role, this spin-off series features a new Storyteller who finds himself trapped with his dog in the ruins of an ancient Labyrinth.

(4 x 30', excluding ): Starring Michael Gambon in the title role, this spin-off series features a new Storyteller who finds himself trapped with his dog in the ruins of an ancient Labyrinth. Pajanimals (26 x 22', excluding Canada ): Four sweet characters embark on amazing adventures of discovery, modeling the skills preschoolers need to move through their day successfully.

(26 x 22', excluding ): Four sweet characters embark on amazing adventures of discovery, modeling the skills preschoolers need to move through their day successfully. The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss (40 x 30', excluding the United States ): An Emmy-award winning puppet series featuring the fun, music, and adventures of some of the characters created by celebrated children's author Dr. Seuss.

(40 x 30', excluding ): An Emmy-award winning puppet series featuring the fun, music, and adventures of some of the characters created by celebrated children's author Dr. Seuss. Mother Goose Stories (13 x 24', excluding the United States ): A live-action puppet series featuring well-known nursery rhymes.

The Jim Henson Company

The award-winning Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized worldwide as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. Best known as creators of the world-famous Muppets, Henson's most recent television credits include Dot., Word Party, and Doozers, and the Emmy®-nominated Splash and Bubbles, Sid the Science Kid, and Dinosaur Train. Television productions include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, and the sci-fi series Farscape. The Company is currently in production on the upcoming Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.

