FAN introduces Alanna.ai, Virtual Closing Assistant

PLANT CITY, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Agency Network (FAN) launches "Alanna.ai", a new virtual closing assistant to further bolster FAN's customer closing experience. This free service provides immediate answers to closing transaction questions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Alanna.ai is composed of world class artificial intelligence that integrates seamlessly with FAN's title production software, capable of providing dedicated and private responses to common questions related to closing transactions.

FAN's Chief Operating Officer, Mike LaRosa explains further: "In today's environment where the demand to provide multiple options for client communication continues to grow, we are excited to offer such a robust and intuitive solution. Alanna.ai offers the ability for text updates, both outbound from our live staff if they need to interject, and also triggered responses from Alanna.ai directly based on the particular query. Too often we found our staff either utilizing personal devices, or text features generated by our VOIP phone systems, and none of those correspondences would tie back into the closing software database, allowing us to properly capture and record all communication on a file. Alanna.ai was able to solve that problem for us through a cool, mobile solution that is simple to use."

FAN's commitment to constantly improving upon the customer experience drove the company to this partnership with Alanna.ai, the software company that is leading the industry in artificial intelligence- based communication for title companies by providing smart and "trainable" software that integrates with title insurance closing software platforms.

"Adopting a solution such as Alanna.ai was the next logical step in the progression. Automated workflows, portal solutions, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and now an A.I. based solution to improve the consumer experience and operational efficiencies," stated Aaron M. Davis, CEO for FAN.

Alanna.ai's CEO, Randall Nelson stated, "We are thrilled that FAN launched Alanna.ai in Florida. We feel with FAN's industry experience and footprint, it will take Alanna to the next level, and we are already seeing benefits for Alanna.ai."

About Alanna.ai

Alanna.ai is a technology company whose sole mission is to provide innovative technologies to the Title Industry. For additional information, please visit Alanna.ai

About Florida Agency Network

The Florida Agency Network (FAN) is a conglomerate of independent title agencies, settlement service providers, and innovative technology companies within the State of Florida. FAN has formed a strategic alliance amongst members and vendors, in addition to creating proprietary technologies, to better serve its clients, allowing it to provide customized solutions to protect and streamline the closing experience. For additional information, please visit FLAgency.net.

SOURCE Florida Agency Network