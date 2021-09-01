Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging Market to Record Growth Worth USD 1.60 billion during 2021-2025 with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Amkor Technology Inc. Emerging as Dominant Players |Technavio
Sep 01, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.60 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the fan-out wafer-level packaging market to register a decelerating CAGR of over 14.29%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increased demand for compactly designed electronics, growing uses of semiconductor ICs in IoT, and rapid adoption of FinFET technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the highly complex design of ICs and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will hinder the market's growth in the long run.
Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- High Density
- Standard Density
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The fan-out wafer level packaging market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the major vendors of the fan-out wafer level packaging market in the electronic components industry include Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, JCET Group Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fan-out wafer level packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market size
- Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market trends
- Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market industry analysis
Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fan-out wafer level packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fan-out wafer level packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fan-out wafer level packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fan-out wafer level packaging market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- High density - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Standard density - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amkor Technology Inc.
- ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- JCET Group Co. Ltd.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
