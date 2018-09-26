Fan Platform "FIX" bridges the gap between Artists and Fans

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Integrated Experiences LTD. is putting the final touches on a new native iOS and Android app, that will revolutionize the music industry and the way artists and fans interact. It's called (FIX) and it will showcase its core functionality this Fall.

FIX was created in response to the existing fan club model today that is outdated, broken, exclusive and very expensive. In a world where the music experience is continuously changing, technologically and the market demands for new entertainment products. FIX has designed a democratized fan club experience and creates a consistent system of rewards and incentives based on existing habits. FIX provides a forum for the type of content and interaction that fans expect with their favorite artist(s).

"Life online was supposed to bring you closer to the artists you admire and the people you love. But for all the instant gratification, it has created an emptiness between you and anything real. Streaming music is far from the breathless anticipation of live music. It's nowhere near the roaring crowds, the sweaty bodies and the relentless primal rhythms that fuel live experience. FIX closes the gap between the online and offline music experiences, integrating the two worlds through rewards, intimate access, relevant offers and the life-affirming excitement of a live show (sweat and all). This is what music can be. I only hope what we created can bring you back to the core of music purpose and what it means to you. In Real Life." - Jerry Deifer, founder and CEO, FIX

The FIX app features:

FIX will be the first product to integrate with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android payment devices for tap and pay capabilities utilizing points at your favorite music events globally regardless of your financial provider. Additional features will allow artists to customize one of a kind experiences aside from the traditional meet and greet and VIP experiences that are offered today. Connecting artist to the fans and fans to the artist in a way that hasn't been done before.

FIX Leaderboards and Ranking - Be Number 1

FIX Laneway ™ - No Lines

- No Lines FIX VIEW ™ - Augmented Reality Integration

- Augmented Reality Integration Artist meet & greets - Live VIP chats

Exclusive content

Discounted tickets

Concessions & merch redemption

What is FIX:

FIX is a loyalty program that rewards all aspects of online music enjoyment, streaming services, and social media which then integrates them with the excitement of the offline live music experience. Fans will engage with original songs, purchase tickets, merchandise, unplugged or plugged versions, social sharing, and other means of showing off true fandom, and in return for their effort and time, they will be rewarded with points in a Comprehensive Loyalty Rewards Program. True Fandom at its best!

Media Contact

Paula Hernandez

Paula@fixmusicapp.com

C: 416-500-9957

Website: www.fixmusicapp.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12731460

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Fan Integrated Experiences