FANACCI reveals its Clothing Line [1] - ‘The Most Advanced and Versatile Clothing Collection’ on Kickstarter

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FANACCI 's fashion-tech Clothing Line [1]- the most advanced and versatile clothing collection, has been officially revealed and launched for pre-orders today on Kickstarter.

FANACCI is a London-based lifestyle technology start-up. The company's mission is to improve the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals, by making thoughtfully engineered wearable products.

The brand's new collection 'Clothing Line [1]', is inspired by everyday essential workwear, merged with activewear technology and functionalities, and includes:

The VOYAGER Suit: Sleek look of a suit, but feels of a hoodie set.

The ACTIONER Blazer: Power blazer-jacket hybrid- easy to just throw on the go.

The DISCOVERER Shirt: A cool shirt/overshirt, designed for the busiest days.

The EXPLORER Trousers: Every-day comfort trousers that transforms into joggers.

The RECHARGER T-shirt: The perfect T-shirt.

Each of the product of the Clothing Line [1] is fully versatile in styling, accessibility, storage, function, occasion, and season – making them ideal for all to wear to work, commuting, relaxing, exercising, and more.

"All of the features incorporated into our products are geared towards our mission of improving the performance and lifestyle of modern dynamic individuals- people who live a busy multifaceted lifestyle: working, exercising, socialising, etc. We made one collection do it all in the same clothes," says Co-founder and CEO, Dr. Farhaan Essoof.

"FANACCI was born out of a personal pain point, as I could not find a clothing brand which I could identify with. I enjoy tech products which have been properly designed to create a great user-experience, and that accommodate my lifestyle".

The capsule collection was developed over many months by clothing experts, designers, and companies around the world using material science and engineering principles. It boasts a variety of technical features based on FANACCI's innovative 'SuperMultiFlex' fabric concept, which blends up to six fabric fibres, to make the products super-soft, lightweight, stretchable, wrinkle-resistant, anti-pill, antimicrobial/odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, stain-resistant and thermoregulatory.

To further improve the wearing experience, other constructions were added to the products, such as pant-to-jogger mechanism, customizable collars, dynamic drawstrings, adjustable waist-snaps amongst others, as well as other small and precise 'easter egg' details to be discovered by the wearers.

All five products in the FANACCI Clothing Line [1] are available for all genders and in multiple colors and consumers will have their choice of pre-ordering from January 18th 2022 – March 1st 2022. The 5 products are worth £1085 ($1465) and during the Kickstarter campaign the entire collection can be pre-ordered starting at £488 ($659).

For more information visit FANACCI on Kickstarter or at fanacci.com .

About FANACCI

FANACCI was co-founded by CEO Dr. Farhaan Essoof, a medical doctor, health-tech researcher, and technology & innovation specialist with 10+ years of experience in the clothing industry. The company's second co-founder is Dr. Essoof's sister and fashion marketing expert, Jinaan Esoof.

Dr Farhaan Essoof holds a medical degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG), with an intercalated Certificate in Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship from TechInnovate. After training as a medical doctor, he worked at the University College Dublin in life sciences technology transfer, where he also led the Clinical Innovation Programme.

FANACCI was initially founded in Mauritius in 2020 as a high-tech workwear brand and released its first collection named "Designed to Empower." In order to accelerate their vision of building an ecosystem of wearables, the founders moved the company to London, UK, in late 2021.

The ultimate vision of the startup is to augment peoples' lifestyles by developing an ecosystem of wearables, using a scientific and thoughtful engineering approach.

