Fancy Feast Introduces Gatto Bianco - an Italian Trattoria for Cat Lovers

Located between the Far West Village and the Meatpacking District in New York City, Gatto Bianco will be open for dinner on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 only, with four reservations per evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. Each reservation will accommodate two guests (ages 21+). The 16 lucky cat lovers will enjoy a complimentary tasting menu that will transport them to Italy for the evening, as Chef Casella shares his Italian heritage and passion for cooking with a menu of authentic, Tuscan dishes, while Chef Hassner shares her culinary expertise to mirror the sensory experience of cats at mealtime.

"Food has the power to connect us to others in meaningful ways and take us to places we have never been," said Hassner. "The same is true for our cats. The dishes at Gatto Bianco are prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food – from flavor, to texture, to form – in a way that only Fancy Feast can."

The chefs will provide guests an inside look at the detail and expertise that goes into crafting each Fancy Feast recipe through a variety of delectable dishes and culinary exercises. The Gatto Bianco experience builds on the success of the Fancy Feast cookbook, launched in 2021, and is the newest way that Fancy Feast is showing cat owners the delight it brings to cats at every meal.

How to Make a Reservation

Reservations for Gatto Bianco will open for booking on Thursday, August 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET through OpenTable. Cat enthusiasts can visit FancyFeast.com/Reservations to try to secure their spot and for more information. Reservations are limited and based on availability.

And for those who can't come to Gatto Bianco – let Gatto Bianco come to you! Fancy Feast is sharing recipes inspired by the Gatto Bianco menu so that cat lovers across the country can have an exceptional dining experience right in their own homes. Visit www.fancyfeast.com to download the recipes.

Fancy Feast Medleys are now available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.13. For more information on Medleys visit FancyFeast.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

