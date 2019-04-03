FANDANGO CRUSHES SINGLE DAY GLOBAL TICKETING RECORD ON "AVENGERS: ENDGAME" FIRST DAY OF PRESALES

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CINEMACON -- Fandango and its Latin American subsidiaries assembled in force to support the first day of presales for "Avengers: Endgame," breaking its biggest single day ticket sales record in the company's 19-year history. Advance tickets for "Avengers: Endgame" went on sale on April 2 at 5:00 am PT/8:00 am ET and within minutes, Fandango saw historic numbers of fans reserving their seats.

"I'm incredibly proud of the Fandango teams throughout the U.S. and Latin America, who rallied to help make the first day of presales for 'Avengers: Endgame' a major milestone in our company's 19-year history," said Fandango President Paul Yanover. "We delivered millions of tickets to eager fans during the first day of presales to see 'Endgame' at our exhibition partners' theaters, demonstrating there is no better place to see epic films than on the big screen."

In the U.S. alone, Fandango broke its own previous single day record from December 25, 2015 (during the opening weekend of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens") during the first eight hours of "Endgame" presales.

Fandango's subsidiary in Brazil, Ingresso.com, had its best movie ticket sales day ever – selling more tickets for "Endgame" in the first hour of sales yesterday than in the entire first day of presales for "Avengers: Infinity War," Ingresso.com's previous single day record holder. Fandango Latin America, which sells tickets in eleven countries in Spanish-speaking Latin America, broke all-time single day ticket sales and traffic records.

At the end of 2018, "Avengers: Endgame" was chosen by several thousand fans in a Fandango moviegoer survey, as the most anticipated movie of 2019. Based on the first day of presales, it is looking more like "Endgame" may be the most anticipated movie of our time.

