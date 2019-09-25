FANDANGONOW LAUNCHES MOVIE AND TV STORE ON OCULUS, GIVING FANS AN EXCITING NEW WAY TO IMMERSE THEMSELVES IN THE MOVIES

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OC6 -- FandangoNOW, the fast-growing video-on-demand service from Fandango, announced today that it will launch the premier movie and TV store on Oculus Go and Quest. The new store provides Oculus users with access to FandangoNOW's collection of over 90,000 new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows with no subscription fees.

Hundreds of 3D titles, including Sony Pictures Entertainment's hit film, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," will be available to stream through FandangoNOW on the Oculus headset, bringing film fans together in front of a virtual 180-inch television screen from the comfort of their own homes.

"We are constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver high-quality entertainment to movie and TV fans on pioneering platforms," said Fandango President Paul Yanover. "Our new initiative with Oculus will give fans a new and exciting way to explore, discover and truly immerse themselves in the movies, bringing them to new cinematic worlds they've never visited before."

"We know how much people love experiencing media in VR," said Oculus Head of Media Colum Slevin. "The immersive nature of VR along with the extensive catalog of 3D and traditional films coming with FandangoNOW is a winning combination."

FandangoNOW is available on Oculus Go, the all-in-one VR headset designed for consuming entertainment, and Oculus Quest, Facebook's all-in-one, gaming headset.

Oculus fans can now access FandangoNOW here on Go and Quest devices.

About FandangoNOW

FandangoNOW is the fast-growing on-demand video service from Fandango, the nation's leading digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, theatrical ticketing, movie trailers, original content and home entertainment. FandangoNOW offers over 90,000 new release and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and an extensive library of 4K and HDR titles, to buy or rent -- no subscription required. The service curates entertainment options for every occasion and provides Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer scores to help consumers with their viewing decisions. FandangoNOW is now available on more than 200 million devices, including Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and VIZIO; over-the-top (OTT) streaming players including Roku and Chromecast; Xbox One video game system; iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets; Movies Anywhere; and online at FandangoNOW.com. Consumers can watch movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW anytime, anywhere, whether at home or on the go.

