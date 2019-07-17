Fandom Announces a New Docu-short Series Celebrating Fan Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom , the fan-first global entertainment platform, launched its newest series, Fandom Uncovered, a docu-short series exploring the deepest facets of fan culture. Shining a spotlight on diverse fan communities, the series illuminates how the shared passion for a TV show, movie or game can bring people together, shape popular culture and transform lives.

The series' launch comes on the heels of the successful run of a pilot episode documenting the fan culture surrounding the Twilight Saga . With one million views in just the first five days post-launch, the pilot episode showed how 10 years after the film's release, Twilight fandom continues to grow and thrive, and has even become a major economic driver in a small Washington State town.

Fandom Uncovered will continue its in-depth exploration of what it means to be a fan with a succession of new episodes, the next one exploring the fan culture surrounding Dungeons & Dragons.

"Fans are at the heart of pop culture, and Fandom Uncovered tells the fascinating stories of how dedicated fans have impacted – and been impacted by – incredibly compelling works of art in movies, TV and gaming," said Roth Cornet, Head of Creative Development at Fandom. "Members of the Fandom community don't simply love their favorite TV series, movies, or video games. They want to share that love with other fans. They're yearning for community and camaraderie and for a space, whether it's online or in person where they can geek out and truly love what they love."

Home to more than 200 million monthly users and 420,000 unique communities, Fandom brings together more entertainment and pop culture aficionados than any other platform of its kind. Fandom's content creators and users represent the most highly engaged fans in entertainment, with 48 billion minutes of engagement and 25 million yearly contributions.

"There are a million fascinating stories that reveal the complex nature of what it means to be a fan today," continued Cornet. "We think people will love getting an inside look at these fan movements and sharing in the magic that makes them tick. At Fandom, that is our mission -- to serve fans and celebrate the things they love."

Please find the first episode of Fandom Uncovered here. For more information about Fandom, visit: www.fandom.com and @getfandom.

About Fandom

Fandom is a global entertainment platform powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, we provide a home to explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises or discovering what's buzzing in entertainment and gaming, fans come to the platform to meet other fans and devour our original expert content in a trusted, carefully curated environment. With over 200 million monthly users and more than 400,000 communities across movies, TV and gaming, the Fandom audience is young and extremely influential: #1 in reach among Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100.

