Fandom Names New Head of Fandom X

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom, the fan first global media platform, announced today the appointment of Brett Bates as Head of Fandom X, the company's global branded content studio. Mr. Bates assumes the new role as Fandom continues to grow its digital media business and build authentic fan communities through engaging, expert-driven content.

"Fandom has redefined the way millions of people discover, deepen and celebrate their passion for gaming, entertainment and pop culture," said Ken Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer of Fandom. "By giving a greater purview to industry leaders like Brett, we are laying the groundwork to establish Fandom as a critical strategic media partner for the world's largest brands and agencies."

Mr. Bates will oversee all aspects of Fandom X's global branded content organization, including partnership strategy, creative ideation, and production. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Bates served as Fandom X's Director of Content, generating tens of millions in direct revenue through the development of branded partnerships with media companies, advertisers and agencies. Mr. Bates has been with Fandom for four years, first joining the company as Senior Manager for Games Programming in 2015. Previously, Mr. Bates worked in video gaming, overseeing community programs at Electronic Arts' (EA) BioWare San Francisco studio and Rumble Entertainment, and serving as Managing Editor for the gaming website Bitmob (now VentureBeat's GamesBeat).

"I am thrilled to be taking on this new, expanded role," said Bates. "Fandom's recent growth, including the acquisitions of deeply engaging properties like Screen Junkies and Curse Media, creates a wealth of new opportunities to thoughtfully integrate partners and deliver best-in-class branded content for pop culture fans."

Home to more than 200 million monthly users and 420,000 unique communities, Fandom brings together more entertainment and pop culture aficionados than any other platform of its kind. The Fandom community doesn't simply consume entertainment: its members live and breathe it, sharing their passions with fellow fans and attending the industry's biggest events. Fandom's content creators and users represent the most highly engaged fans in entertainment, and Mr. Bates, as Head of Fandom X, will provide a voice for this community to brands who want to better understand their audiences.

Fandom is a global entertainment platform powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, we provide a home to explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises or discovering what's buzzing in entertainment and gaming, fans come to the platform to meet other fans and devour our original expert content in a trusted, carefully curated environment. With over 200 million monthly users and more than 400,000 communities across movies, TV and gaming, the Fandom audience is extremely young and influential: #1 in reach among Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100.

