Fandom, Star Wars Super Fan Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandom, the fan-first global entertainment platform, released today insights gathered from their 200MM+ visitors around the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fandom conducted a study between December 13th through the 18th among N=427 respondents on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to dig deeper into one of the most passionate Fandom communities and here's what we discovered:

56% consider themselves Super Fans of Star Wars (a 133 index vs. the overall % of fans who consider themselves Super Fans)

Over half (55%) have been fans of Star Wars for over 10 years (a 122 index vs. the average duration of fandom)

Fandom's Star Wars Super Fans live it, write it, dress it, own it:

62% own Star Wars toys & collectibles



66% own one or more of the Star Wars video games



52% own Star Wars apparel



29% have shared/created Star Wars content online



54% are currently watching Mandalorian on Disney+



34% have dressed up as a Star Wars character cosplay

73% more excited to see The Rise of Skywalker compared to last year's Solo: A Star Wars Story , 55% are more excited than they were for The Last Jedi which came out in 2017, due in large part to this being the final episode in the Skywalker saga

compared to last year's , 55% are more excited than they were for which came out in 2017, due in large part to this being the final episode in the Skywalker saga What fans are hoping to see from The Rise of Skywalker: The emperor's return (61%), Rey's dark side/light side struggle (60%), Rey's parentage (51%)

It's clear that the Star Wars franchise continues to fuel extreme fandom. Whether or not Super Fan hopes and expectations are fulfilled when audiences see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still unknown.

