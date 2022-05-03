FANDUEL GROUP APPOINTS DAVID JENNINGS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

- Long-Tenured Flutter Executive Joins FanDuel Team in U.S. -

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announces that it has appointed David Jennings as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Jennings will be responsible for oversight of all FanDuel's finance functions including FP&A, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury in support of the company's Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, Daily Fantasy, Retail and corporate functions.

"David is a consummate financial executive who brings valuable institutional knowledge to FanDuel, and I'm delighted to welcome him to our leadership team," said Amy Howe, President & Chief Executive Officer for FanDuel Group. "As we continue to grow our business and increase our market share, David will bring a keen eye for how we can continuously improve our financial approach and discipline, a hallmark of Flutter and FanDuel's strength."

Jennings joins FanDuel from parent company Flutter Plc (LON: FLTR) where he served as Group Director of Investor Relations and FP&A. He also led the Corporate Development team at Flutter for a period. Prior to joining Flutter, he was an equity research analyst, first at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and then at J&E Davy where his research focus was principally the gaming industry and in particular the rise of online and mobile wagering. Jennings holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business from Trinity College Dublin. He is based in the company's New York headquarters.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact: Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel Group / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group