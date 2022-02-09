FanDuel Sportsbook Hosts Inaugural Super Bowl Party Featuring Performances by Wiz Khalifa and Ludacris

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wondered what being at an exclusive Super Bowl party was like? Well, FanDuel is about to bring that excitement to your living room when it hosts its inaugural "Watch & Win" event live from Super Bowl LVI. FanDuel's inaugural event as an official sportsbook partner of the NFL will allow sports fans to predict the winners of fun challenges that match former NFL greats and celebrities against each other in tailgate style games including axe throwing, mini-golf, darts and more for a chance to win a share of $200,000 in prizes ahead of the real game on Sunday. Imagine Emmitt Smith competing against Joe Montana in cornhole or watching Brian Urlacher take on Terrell Davis in a game of beer pong.

Hosted by sports media's hottest personality, Mr. Pat McAfee, and FanDuel's own Lisa Kerney, the "Watch & Win" live stream will take place Saturday, February 12, at Magic Box in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The Super Bowl-sized event will stream live on Pat McAfee's YouTube Channel starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. In addition, the party will feature live performances from both Wiz Khalifa and Ludacris.

Throughout the evening, attendees will watch NFL greats and celebrities square off in live challenges including: Joe Montana, Anthony Anderson, Michael Irvin, Steve Smith Sr, Emmitt Smith, Ed Reed, Brian Urlacher, Terrell Owens, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, and more.

Viewers who are 21 and older will be able to watch and predict who will win these popular tailgate-inspired sporting contests by entering a custom, free-to-play game on FanDuel Sportsbook or FanDuel Fantasy. This will give them the opportunity to win a share of $200,000 in prizes. For details on free tickets to attend in Los Angeles, how to enroll in the free-to-play game or how to follow along and watch, visit https://www.fanduel.com/fanduel-party .

All fans attending in person must be 21+ and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of attending.

