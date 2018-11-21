Fang Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or "we"), the leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Total revenues were $83.6 million , a decrease of 25.5% from $112.2 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

were , a decrease of 25.5% from in the corresponding period in 2017. Operating income was $15.3 million . Non-GAAP operating income was $ 18.9 million . A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP operating income is detailed in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" following this press release.

was . was . A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP operating income is detailed in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" following this press release. Net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $2.3 million , GAAP fully diluted earnings per ADS were $0.00 .

was , GAAP fully diluted earnings per ADS were . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $12.3 million , Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per ADS were $0.03 . A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP net income attributable to Fang's shareholders and fully diluted loss per ADS is detailed in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" following this press release.

was , Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per ADS were . A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP net income attributable to Fang's shareholders and fully diluted loss per ADS is detailed in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" following this press release. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.7 million . A description of the adjustments from GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA is detailed in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" following this press release.

"We have been solidifying our platforms and products and focusing on the effectiveness of our services," commented Vincent Mo, Chairman and CEO of Fang. "At the same time, we continue to explore creating empowering products that serve real estate professionals in China's new and resale markets."

Third Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues

Fang reported total revenues of $83.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 25.5% from $112.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017, mainly due to the decline in revenues from listing and e-commerce services.

Revenue from marketing services was $35.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, a slight decrease of 4.1% from $37.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Revenue from listing services was $29.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 38% from $47.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017, caused by the decreased number of paying members.

Revenue from value-added services was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 33.3% from $7.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017, driven by the increased demand for our database and research services.

Revenue from financial services was $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 34.6% from $3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017, driven by increased demand for our financial products.

Revenue from e-commerce services was $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 77.7% from $16.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to Fang's transformation back to a technology-driven open platform model.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 49.8% from $35.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to optimization in our cost structure.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $50.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 13.4% from $58.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Selling expenses were $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 24.3% from $16.9 million for the corresponding period of 2017, primarily driven by an increase in advertising and promotional expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 28.5% from $41.8 million for the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to effective cost control and a decrease in bad debt expenses.

Operating Income

Operating income was $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $18.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017, caused by the decline in revenue from listing services.

Change in Fair Value of Securities

Change in fair value of securities for the third quarter of 2018 was a loss of $11.8 million. The amount represents changes in fair value of securities in accordance with FASB ASU 2016-01, which became effective on January 1, 2018.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to income tax expenses of $4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Net Income and EPS

Net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Earnings per fully-diluted ordinary share and ADS were $0.02 and $0.00 in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $0.16 and $0.03, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as GAAP net income before share-based compensation, investment income, change in fair value of securities, income taxes, interest expenses, interest income and depreciation, was $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to the $24.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Cash

As of September 30, 2018, Fang had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash (current and non-current) and short-term investments of $439.9 million, compared to $547.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Net cash generated from operating activities was $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to cash flow generated from operating activities of $57.8 million in the same period of 2017.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, Fang's non-GAAP net income is expected to be profitable for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. These estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Fang's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Fang uses in this press release the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission: (1) non-GAAP operating (loss)/income, (2) non-GAAP net (loss)/income, (3) non-GAAP basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, and (4) adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Fang believes that these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in Fang's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the change in fair value of equity securities, and the expenses and gains that Fang includes in income from operations and net income. Fang believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by Fang's management in its financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, investment income, change in fair value of equity securities, interest income and expenses, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses have been and will continue to be a significant recurring item that will continue to exist in Fang's business for the foreseeable future. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

New Accounting Pronouncements

The new revenue recognition standard (ASU No. 2014-09 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers') was released in 2014 and becomes effective for Fang with effect from January 1, 2018. Fang has elected to adopt the new standard (ASC 606 - 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers') using cumulative effect method for all contracts that are not completed contracts at the date of initial application. Under this transition method, the new standard is applied from January 1, 2018 without restatement of comparative period amounts. The cumulative effect of initially applying the new standard is reflected as an adjustment to opening retained earnings as of January 1, 2018 in the amount of $0.3 million.

In January 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, which is an amendment which addresses certain aspects of recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of financial instruments. This guidance includes the requirement that equity investments that do not result in consolidation and are not accounted for under the equity method be measured at fair value with changes in the fair value recognized in net income. An entity may choose to measure equity investments that do not have readily determinable fair values at cost minus impairment, if any, plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment. Fang adopted this standard from the quarter beginning January 1, 2018, and Fang recognized a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings of $163.8 million as of January 1, 2018 for the after-tax unrealized gains of available-for-sale equity securities previously recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Fang Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data) ASSETS September 30, December 31,





2018 2017

Current assets: (Unaudited) (Audited)



Cash and cash equivalents 151,159 228,276



Restricted cash, current 211,818 223,002



Short-term investments 40,043 55,801



Accounts receivable, net 69,640 66,884



Funds receivable 6,068 6,264



Prepayment and other current assets 33,856 32,704



Commitment deposits 191 5,876



Loan receivable, current 149,796 129,438



Amount due from related parties 134 167

Total current assets 662,705 748,412

Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net 737,362 622,145



Prepaid land lease payments 32,563 35,728



Loan receivable, non-current 7,010 14,674



Deferred tax assets, non-current 8,164 7,602



Restricted cash, non-current portion 36,897 39,982



Deposit for non-current assets 7,594 58,722



Long-term investments 392,231 470,964



Other non-current assets 870 2,026

Total non-current assets 1,222,691 1,251,843

Total assets 1,885,396 2,000,255











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Short-term loans 274,670 236,985



Deferred revenue 182,111 168,884



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 123,243 158,799



Customers' refundable fees 12,282 7,070



Income tax payable 5,597 4,374



Convertible senior notes 5,700 5,700



Due to related parties 322 -

Total current liabilities 603,925 581,812

Non-current liabilities:







Long-term loans 124,381 114,109



Convertible senior notes 292,731 291,365



Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 91,037 126,641



Other non-current liabilities 131,266 146,053

Total non-current liabilities 639,415 678,168

Total Liabilities 1,243,340 1,259,980











Equity:







Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar ("HK$") 1

per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class

B in aggregate, issued shares as of September 30, 2018 and

December 31, 2017: 72,093,308 and 71,425,120; outstanding

shares as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017:

65,028,250 and 64,360,062 9,285 9,204







Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share, 600,000,000

shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, and

24,336,650 shares and 24,336,650 shares issued and

outstanding as at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

respectively 3,124 3,124







Treasure stock (136,615) (136,615)



Additional paid-in capital 515,870 500,666



Accumulated other comprehensive income (70,833) 137,630



Retained earnings 320,532 225,574

Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 641,363 739,583



Non-controlling interests 693 692

Total equity 642,056 740,275

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,885,396 2,000,255



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)









Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:







Marketing services 35,725

37,265

Listing services 29,237

47,175

Value-added services 10,278

7,708

Financial services 4,658

3,461

E-commerce services 3,702

16,574 Total revenues 83,600

112,183









Cost of Revenues:







Cost of services (17,780)

(35,443) Total Cost of Revenues (17,780)

(35,443)









Gross Profit 65,820

76,740









Operating expenses and income:





Selling expenses (21,035)

(16,921)

General and administrative expenses (29,845)

(41,758)

Other income 318

302









Operating Income 15,258

18,363

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 7

(1)

Interest income 4,877

3,196

Interest expense (5,810)

(4,538)

Investment income 2,034

1,857

Government grants 323

480

Other non-operating income 442

-

Change in fair value of securities (11,752)

- Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 5,379

19,357 Income tax expenses







Income tax expenses (3,101)

(4,124) Net income 2,278

15,233

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

- Net income attributable to Fang Holdings Limited shareholders 2,279

15,233 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax





Foreign currency translation (33,577)

17,739

Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive

income -

(801)

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale security -

102,032

(Loss) income on intra-entity foreign transactions of

long-term-investment nature (2,019)

1,544 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (35,596)

120,514 Comprehensive (loss) income (33,318)

135,747 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

Basic 0.03

0.17

Diluted 0.02

0.16 Earnings per ADS:







Basic 0.01

0.03

Diluted 0.00

0.03 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:

Basic 88,979,317

88,486,099

Diluted 91,242,914

94,093,312 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding:





Basic 444,896,584

442,430,494

Diluted 456,214,572

470,466,562

Fang Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)



Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2018

2017

GAAP income from operations 15,258

18,363

Share-based compensation expense 3,671

1,390

Non-GAAP income from operations 18,929

19,753











GAAP net income 2,279

15,233

Reconciliation items:







Share-based compensation 3,671

1,390

Realized gain on available-for-sale securities -

(801)

Investment income (2,034)

(1,857)

Change in fair value of securities 11,752

-

Subtotal 13,389

(1,268)











Tax impact of reconciliation items (3,378)

(155)











Non-GAAP net income 12,290

13,810











GAAP earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:







Basic 0.03

0.17

Diluted 0.02

0.16

GAAP earnings per ADS:







Basic 0.01

0.03

Diluted 0.00

0.03

Non-GAAP earnings per share for Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:







Basic 0.14

0.16

Diluted 0.13

0.15

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS







Basic 0.03

0.03

Diluted 0.03

0.03

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary

shares outstanding:







Basic 88,979,317

88,486,099

Diluted 91,242,914

94,093,312 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding:





Basic 444,896,584

442,430,494

Diluted 456,214,572

470,466,562











GAAP net income 2,279

15,233 Add back:







Share-based compensation expense 3,671

1,390

Change in fair value of securities 11,752

-

Interest expense 5,810

4,538

Income tax expenses 3,101

4,124

Depreciation expenses 5,957

5,398 Subtract:







Investment income (2,034)

(1,857)

Interest income (4,877)

(3,196)

Realized gain on available-for-sale securities



(801)

Adjusted EBITDA 25,659

24,829

