Fang to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 30, 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang"), the leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Fang's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 AM U.S. EST (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135090

Toll-Free/Local Toll:

United States +1 866-519-4004 / +1 845-675-0437

Hong Kong +852 800-906-601 / +852 3018-6771

Mainland China +86 800-819-0121 / +86 400-620-8038

Passcode: SFUN

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 ET on November 30, 2018 through 9:59 ET December 8, 2018. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299

Toll-Free/Local Toll:

United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697

Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780

Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205

Conference ID: 9369764

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com.

About Fang

Fang operates the leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides listing, marketing, financial, e-commerce and other value-added services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains about 100 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering more than 651 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hua Lei

CFO

Phone: +86-10-5631-8661

Email: leihua@fang.com

Ms. Jessie Yang

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +86-10-5631-8805

Email: jessieyang@fang.com

