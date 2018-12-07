Fannie Mae Announces Eviction Suspension for the Holidays

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA.) announced today that it will suspend eviction lockouts of foreclosed single-family properties during the holiday season. The suspension of eviction lockouts will apply to single-family and 2-4 unit properties from December 17, 2018 through January 2, 2019. During this period, legal and administrative proceedings for evictions may continue, but families will be allowed to remain in the home. Servicers should continue to follow Fannie Mae's guidelines for single-family mortgages related to homes and borrowers in disaster-affected areas.

"We believe it is important to extend the timeline of help for struggling borrowers during the holidays," said Jacob Williamson, Vice President of Single-Family Real Estate at Fannie Mae. "We encourage homeowners who may be struggling with their mortgage or facing possible foreclosure to reach out to Fannie Mae or your servicer to get help. We want to help pursue those options whenever possible."

Homeowners can visit www.knowyouroptions.com for resources on how to prevent foreclosure, including how to find out if Fannie Mae owns their loan. Homeowners also can contact Fannie Mae at 1-800-232-6643 for more information.

